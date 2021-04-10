Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marie (Mary) Devine (née Timoney), Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo



The death has occurred of Marie (Mary) Devine (nee Timoney) Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ballina, peacefully at her home on Friday the 9th of April 2021. Deeply loved and regretted by her loving husband Michael her sons David, Niall, Paul and Richard daughters Sharon and Angela, brother Kieran, sisters Kathryn and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Dermot Devine(Boyle) Tom Devine O.A.R and Willie Devine (Dublin) sisters-in-law Margaret Divine and Sister-Mary Devine, relatives, neighbours and friends. Marie's remains will leave her home on Saturday the 10th of April, to arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 7pm,. Funeral Mass on Monday, the 12th of April, at 12 noon followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 3pm. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions, Marie's funeral is restricted to family only with numbers not exceeding 10 people. The Devine family very much appreciate your support at this time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Rev Canon Sydney Laing, Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan

LAING - William Sydney, (Rev. Canon), (Clondalkin, Dublin and Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan), 7th April 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Maguire Ward, Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased on 28th August 2020 by his wife and soulmate Lily. Wonderful father and best friend of Zandra and Hilary who cherished his sense of humour, wise counsel, generosity and his unfailing love. Sydney will be greatly missed by his sons-in-law Andrew (Giles) and Denis (Duggan), his grandchildren, Ingrid and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral will be private. You may view the Funeral Service on Monday (April 12) at 11 am here: https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/ You may also view the Committal Service on Monday at 12.15 pm here: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

May they all Rest in Peace