Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Loughlin Mc Manus, 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim



18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tully, Carrigallen, Sunday May 23rd, peacefully, at The North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his adored wife May and recently by his sister Mary. Loughlin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sister Margaret (Flynn), Carrigallen, brothers Kevin, Carrigallen and Ray, Birmingham, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal from his residence to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Tuesday, 25th May, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Loughlin's funeral is confined to family only. House private at all times. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen. The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

Henry Scanlon, Teeling Street, Ballymote, Sligo

Henry Scanlon, Perth, WA, and formerly of Teeling Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Predeceased by his father Matt, his mother Nan and his partner Susannah. Henry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Katie, sons Matthew and Luke, their spouses and children and their mother Lynn (Perth), his twin Pauric, brothers Eamon and Gerard, sisters Myriam and Rita (Wexford), their spouses and children, his aunt Maureen, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Memorial Mass will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote, on Tuesday (25th May) at 10am and can be viewed via webcam on www.ballymoteparish.org

Monica Doherty (née Woods), Glencarraig, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Monica Doherty (nee Woods), Glencarraig, Carrick-on-Shannon formerly of Doherty's Mountain Tavern, Liscarbin, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim. May 21st 2021 (peacefully) aged 95 years in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jackie (JD) and her siblings Kevin, Michael, Shane (Woods), Maureen (Doran), Eileen (Connolly) and Rosaleen (O'Sullivan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Jacqueline, Martina and Eimer, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Monica's funeral cortege will leave Eimer's home on Monday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong Cemetery. Monica's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Monica's Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Monica's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of Church grounds. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private please.

Margaret (Mags) Bredin (née O'Dowd), Glasnevin, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Bredin (née O’Dowd) Margaret (Mags) (Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon) May 21st 2021. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Beloved partner of Andy, loving mother of Kathy, Jude and Martha and beloved sister of Monica, Shaun, Marie Louise, Phyllis, Gerry, David and Ruth. Sadly missed by Eddie, Brian, Aileen, Michael, grandchildren Cillian, Arthur, Ruairí, Cúán and Muireann, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 11.30am on Monday, May 24th at https://www.glasnevinparish.ie/, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice at www.sfh.ie and/or The Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate. House private.

Anne Marie (Anna May) McNulty (née McCormack), Leitrim / Fuerty, Roscommon



Anne Marie “Anna May” (McCormack) McNulty, 94, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Francis McNulty of County Leitrim, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021. Anna May was born in Fuerty, County Roscommon, Ireland on August 9, 1926, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Anne (Kilroe) McCormack. She is survived by her two daughters, Eileen Downey (late Thomas) and Anne Marie Canning (Brendan); her three sons Patrick (Julie), Francis (Susan), and Michael (Amy); 18 grandchildren, John, James, Katie, Cara, Patrick and Mary McNulty; Michael (Shannon), Thomas, Mairead, and Roisin Downey; Francis and Morgan McNulty; Michael, Anna and Meghan McNulty, and Sean, Brendan and Molly Anne Canning; two precious great grandchildren, Hayley and Michael Downey; sisters-in-law Kathleen Williams, Teresa Kelly, Marguerite Jackson, Vera McCormack, Mary McCormack and Eileen McCormack; and many beloved godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; especially her dear friend, Freda McDermott. She is predeceased by infant son, Francis Gerard; sister, Kathleen Feerick; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, James and John W. McCormack; sisters-in-law, Jennie Flynn and Dorothy McCormack; brothers-in-law, John Feerick and Michael McNulty; son-in-law, Thomas Downey; and many beloved relatives and friends that she missed dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. You can view her Mass via livestream by going to her webpage at www.wallingfordfh.com at 11 am on Monday. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Anna May’s name to the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 295 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.

May they all Rest in Peace