Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Mallee France/Aughawillan Leitrim and formerly Mayo

MALLEE Michael, France, Aughawillan, Leitrim and formerly Mayo. Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in France on the 6th June 2021. Sadly missed by his loving and broken-hearted wife Chris, stepdaughters Claire and Stacey, brothers Ray, Eugene, Jimmy, his sisters Margaret, Carmel, Dolores, Marian and Trisha, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Predeceased by his parents Pete and Tilly, brothers John and Marty and his sister Brenda. Cremation service in France on Friday. A memorial service will be held later in the summer in Ireland.

Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Peter Francis Kenny (ex AIB), Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Sat 5th June 2021 peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family at his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening June 11th from 4pm to 8pm for family, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding COVID-19. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon at 11am on Saturday. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Margo (Margretta) McGrath (nee O'Shea) Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Margo (Margretta) McGrath (nee O'Shea) Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 8th June 2021. Peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family. Much loved wife of the late Michael; Devoted mother of John (Bronagh), Marion, Eileen (Miles), James (Sheila), Clare, Martin (Kate), Conor (Bronwen), Michelle (Lee), Kevin (Jessica). Adored grandmother to Aoife & Erin, Aaron & Ryan, Jude & Lennon, Katie & Emma, Setanta & Saoirse, Sadhbh, Ethan & Evie Rose, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Private family reposing at her home; Margo's cortege will leave her home at 11.30am Thursday, 10th June, to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 12 noon Requiem Mass following by burial in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping everyone safe, the funeral and burial is private to family and close relatives only. Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/xIiuWgkEXUc. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie Nurses and Palliative Care Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

Rob Farrell, Ballintubber, Roscommon / Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rob Farrell, Ballintubber Co. Roscommon, formerly Donaghmede, Dublin (Former Quinsworth/Tesco employee). He died, unexpectedly, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Rob will be sadly missed by his two children Mark and Max, wife Brona and all of his family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. His remains will be removed from his sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law Declan's residence, 78 Oakland's Manor, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, June 9 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. The mass will be streamed on the following link Rob’s funeral mass Mass will be followed by cremation in Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Farrell family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Sean Neenan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Doneraile, Cork



Sean Neenan (Retired An Post), Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Doneraile, Co. Cork, June 6, 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Andrew, sisters Pat and Betty and granddaughter Críona. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Fiona and Maeve, son Andrew and his partner Cathriona, sons-in-law Anthony and Michael, grandchildren Emma, Eilís, Arron, Emmett, Tadhg and Elva, great-granddaughter Hannah, sister-in-law Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Sean's funeral cortege will leave the residence of his daughter Maeve and son-in-law Michael, Shannon Gael, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Sean's Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Sean's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Josephine Curran (née Keaveney), Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Josephine (Josie) Curran, nee Keaveney, Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home on 6th June 2021 after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Padraig, her parents, John & Mary Keaveney, her sister, Annie-Bernadette, brothers, Francis and Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Noelleen, Gabriel, John (Swanlinbar), Adrain, Charlotte, Aisling, Padraig, Micheal and Jeffrey (Australia), her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her brother Brendan, sisters Regina (Mayo) and Bridie (Cavan), nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Monday, 7th June from 4-8pm and on Tuesday, June 8 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St Bridget's Church, Drumcong on Wednesday, 9th June at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcong New Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://churchtv.ie/drumcong. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Josephine's funeral mass will be private to family and close friends with a limit of 50 people in the Church.

May they all Rest in Peace