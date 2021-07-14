Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, July 14

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jerome O'Rourke - Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jerome O'Rourke, Derrinkeher, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim and Dublin, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin on Monday, 12th July, He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister Olivia (McKeon) Aughatowney, Ballinamore, until removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am approx., arriving to St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on line at www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin

Christy Maguire - Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Christy Maguire of Ross Lane, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo on Tuesday, July 13th. Predeceased by his son Brian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethel, children Daniel, Janette, Peter, Paddy and Mary Alice, brother Gerry, sister Carmel, nephew Mathew, son-in-law Ronan O'Malley, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning from his family home to arrive at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.churchtv.ie/manorhamilton. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Thursday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to St. Clare’s Church via Main Street and the New Line.

Kevin Columb - London / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Kevin Columb, London, England and Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully, in London. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends. Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday, 15th July, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning, July 16, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Annette O'Hanlon - Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Annette O'Hanlon (née McKenna), Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Finglas, Dublin and Alicante, Spain. Committed supporter of ONE (Organisation of National Ex Service Personal). Suddenly but peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Louise and cherished daughter of Andy and the late Bridget. Annette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughter, father, sisters Elizabeth, Yvonne and Caroline, brothers Kevin and Ciarán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends, especially from her time in Alicante, Spain, and all who knew and loved her. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to “Dogs Trust” or ONE Organisation of National Ex Service Personal. Annette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11o’clock by clicking this link: http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html And later for her Cremation Service: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Des McGovern - Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace

