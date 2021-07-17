Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, July 17

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John O'Rourke - Virginia, Co Cavan / Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John O’Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife, Madge, sons & daughter, grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence this Monday, July 19th, at 10.40am for arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Munterconnaught. In compliance with Current Covid 19 guidelines, the family home will remain strictly private. John’s funeral mass will be restricted under current COVID guidelines. People are invited to form a guard of honour along the route of the funeral cortege from his residence to the chapel as a mark of respect.

George Kiely - Strokestown, Co oscommon / Foxrock, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Foxrock, Co Dublin. Formerly of Liverpool, England, and formerly of C.T.T., Enterprise Ireland and NUJ. At Sligo University Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, 15th July. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Brennan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sister Margaret, nephew John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for funeral service private to family and close friends on Monday, July 19th, at 2.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in-lieu of to Sligo University Hospital.

Joseph Hargaden - Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Hargaden, The Old Barracks, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, after a short illness, in Beaumont Hospital. Loving husband to Angela and father to daughters Honor (John), Inez (Raglan) and son Emmett (Kat) and grandson Elliott. Deeply missed by his brothers Val, Johnny, Greg and Alan (London) and sisters Patricia (Galway), Joan (Sligo), Carmel (Roscommon), Teresa (Longford), Elizabeth (Leitrim), Jeanette (Westmeath) and extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Des McGovern - Edinburgh, Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in Edinburgh on Monday, 19th July 2021 14:00Link: https://www.wesleymedia. co.uk/webcast-view. Location: Seafield Crematorium, Edinburgh - Default Chapel 40 Seafield Rd, Edinburgh EH6 7LD, United Kingdom. Login / Order ID: 102556. Password: xugdtkvn

Requeim Mass on Sunday, 25th July, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan N41 Y409 with interment of ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon), Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, Co Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace