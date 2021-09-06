Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 6, 2021

Sharon Devine (nee Prendergast), Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal / Donaghmede, Dublin



Sharon Devine, nee Prendergast, Donaghmede, Dublin and late of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 1st September 2021 unexpectedly in Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Tom Devine and loving daughter of the late Tom Prendergast. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin, her mother Helena, sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth, brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues. Removal on Monday morning, Sept. 6th, at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm. Sharon's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

John (Jack) Colreavy, Ratoath, Meath / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John (Jack) Colreavy of Ratoath, Co. Meath and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater hospital. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget, Fr. Tom and Hugh. Loving husband of Mary Jo (nee Mc Manus) and dear father of Michelle, Patrick and Dermot. John will be sadly missed by his family, sister Kathleen O'Donnell (USA), brothers Michael (Mick) and Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Gillian, Shona, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

John will repose at his residence, Ratoath from 4pm until 7pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please be advised that the Church will be operating at fifty percent capacity. Those unable to attend can follow John's Funeral Mass at https://live.ratoathparish.ie/. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater foundation.

Anna Deasy (née McGovern), Lady's Cross, Clonakilty, Cork / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Deasy (Lady’s Cross and late of Ring, Clonakilty and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim): on September 4th 2021 peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Bantry General Hospital, in the presence of her family. Anna (nee McGovern) beloved wife of the late Flor, much loved mother of Paul, Ursula, Jerome and the late Rita, devoted grandmother to Eric, Jessica, Brendan, Paul, Kyle, Kevin, Floren, Gráinne, Fintan, Orla, Leah and Ciara and sister of the late Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Sophia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Thomas and Alfie, sisters Effie, Renee and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Anna’s Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, September 6th 2021 at 3pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Darrara. Under new Government Guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Funeral afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Anna’s Funeral Cortege will leave her residence in Lady’s Cross, Clonakilty on Monday, September 6th 2021 at 2.15pm proceeding via the Bypass Road, Ring Village (where we will pause) and onwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Darrara. Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending Funeral Services or Cortege.

Carol Ann (Caroline) Mannion (née Ruane), Main Street, Glenamaddy, Galway / Ballymote, Sligo

Carol Ann passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 6th September 2021. Predeceased by her husband Willie, father Vincent, sister Philomena and brother Colm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken family Liam, Orla and Shane; son-in-law Johnny, daughters-in-law Edel and Sharon; grandchildren Lewis and Noah.

Carol Ann will be greatly missed by her mother Anne, sisters Geraldine, Anne, Patricia, Denise and Yvonne, brothers Vincent, Kieran and Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.