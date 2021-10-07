Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, October 7

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noeleen Casey, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 5th October 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her brother Anthony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Catherine and Martina, son Kieran, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Eoin, Amy, Thomas, Jack, Ciara and Abbie, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Noeleen’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Noeleen’s remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, 7th October, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Eircode, N41 DK28. Funeral Mass on Friday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Noeleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Maura Connolly, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Maura Connolly (née Brennan) Agharroo, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving partner Antoin, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, close friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass for Maura will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The house will be strictly private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Margaret (Peggy) Flannery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Margaret (Peggy) Flannery (née Gillhooley), Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, in her 100th year, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, nieces, nephews and their families. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday from 4:30pm to 7pm for family and friends only. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey Cemetery, Dromahair.

Margaret Elliott, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Margaret Elliott (née Craig), Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on October 4th 2021, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Bill and brother Desmond. Sadly missed by her sister Anne (Devlin), brother Cahal, nieces, nephews and their families.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. House private.

Patrick Farrelly, Glangevlin, Co Cavan



Patrick Farrelly (Paddy Owen), Golagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Monday, October 4th. Deeply regretted by his loving son Eugene, brother John, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, in St. Patrick’s Church, Glangevlin, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Manchester, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in Manchester on 30th September 2021. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends.

A Prayer Vigil Service will take place on Thursday evening at 7 o'clock at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Floatshall Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester. Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Friday afternoon at approximately 2.30, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning from 10.30 until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery.

Elizabeth Mulvey, New York, U.S.A. / Derrane, Co Roscommon / Dowra, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth Mulvey (nee McCormack), New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon, September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane on Saturday, (October 9th) at 12.30 o’c with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online link below. The Mulvey and McCormack families very much appreciate your support at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace.