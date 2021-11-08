Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 8, 2021

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



O’Reilly, Michael (Merlyn) (Ashtown, Dublin & Carrigallen) – 7th November 2021, peacefully under the loving care of the staff at St James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Rita and loving dad to Merlin, Sarah and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mary and Emma, grandchildren Hannah, Tori, Emily, Mikey, Izzy, Alex, Yasmin, Leon and Natalya, brother John, extended family and many friends. Michael's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning in St Joseph’s Church, Terenure at 10am, (arriving at 9.45am) followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fighting Blindness Michael's funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link on Tuesday at 10am https://www.stjosephsterenure.com/live-mass/

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of North West Hospice, Sligo, 6th November 2021. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Bridie and Margaret. Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers Kevin and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th of November at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Michael's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private, please.

Bernadette (Berny) Conlon (née Staunton), Ballintogher, Sligo / Glenade, Leitrim

Formerly of Glenade, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, after a long illness at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Berny, predeceased by her parents John and Mary, son baby Vince and sister Breda. Beloved wife of Vincent and lovig mother of Clarissa and Johnny. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers Seán, Aidan, Padraic, Michael, Thomas and Desmond, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Nora, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Nicole, Sophia, Ryan and Leah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo on Monday morning at 11:00am for requiem mass, with funeral proceeding to Carrowcrin Cemetery, Ballinagar, Co. Leitrim for burial after. You can stream Berny’s Funeral Mass live by following this link -https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-Killenummery-and-Killery-267409810120938/ House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice in Berny’s name.

May they all Rest in Peace