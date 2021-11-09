Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on Wednesday,10th November, from 4pm until 8pm house private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly (Eircode H12 XY92) for Funeral Mass at 11am.Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. John's cremation service will be streamed on the link www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



O’Reilly, Michael (Merlyn) (Ashtown, Dublin & Carrigallen) – 7th November 2021, peacefully under the loving care of the staff at St James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Rita and loving dad to Merlin, Sarah and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mary and Emma, grandchildren Hannah, Tori, Emily, Mikey, Izzy, Alex, Yasmin, Leon and Natalya, brother John, extended family and many friends. Michael's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning in St Joseph’s Church, Terenure at 10am, (arriving at 9.45am) followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fighting Blindness Michael's funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link on Tuesday at 10am https://www.stjosephsterenure.com/live-mass/

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of North West Hospice, Sligo, 6th November 2021. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Bridie and Margaret. Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers Kevin and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th of November at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Michael's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace