Leitrim deaths- January 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Thomas (Tom) Brennan,Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, & his brothers Sean, Owen and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sons Paul and Neil, daughters Dinah and Gretta, granddaughters Traci and Tara, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Maureen (McGlone), brother Malachy and his extended family and friends. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Drum for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those who wish may line the route as a mark of respect. Thomas's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging.

Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Annemarie (Maguire), Brenda and Claire, son Michael (Jacquelyn), son-in-law James, grandchildren Olivia and Cillian, sister Margaret Raftery, (Drumshanbo), nieces Michelle, Dee and Sandra, nephews Paul and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday 5th January from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal from his home on Thursday for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Ballinamore at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines with regard handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Robert (Bobby) Johnston, Kilmore, Fivemilebourne, Leitrim

Johnston - Kilmore, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim, January 3rd, 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Robert (Bobby), beloved husband of Grace and loving Dad to Gareth and Naomi. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Lucy, Daniel, Willow and Charlie, his twin brother Charlie and sister-in-law Ann, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Nicola, extended family, colleagues and friends. Reposing at his home for family and friends on Tuesday 4th January from 5pm to 7pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Wednesday 5th January to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Bobby’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the church webcam churchtv.ie/Dromahair.html Burial afterwards in Newtownmanor Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northwest Hospice Palliative Care Team. Please adhere to social distancing, mask wearing and sanitising protocols.

Muredach (Weedie) Walshe, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Ballinamore Community nursing unit in his 96th year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Sissie), nee Maguire,his nieces,nephews relatives neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary's Church, Foxfield arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 government guidlines with regard to social distancing,handshaking and face coverings. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so please leave condolences in the section below. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ballinamore community nursing unit patient comfort fund.

Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Friday the 31st of December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Curneen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard, Ned and Hugh, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie and all his nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and many friends. Removal to St. Osnat’s Church Glencar on Sunday evening the 2nd of January to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks. May Sean’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Leitrim

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 21st December 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening 31st Dec from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday 1st Jan to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm. To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace