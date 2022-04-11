Search

11 Apr 2022

Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, April 11, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

11 Apr 2022 10:08 AM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in wider Leitrim area:

Sarah Beirne (née Faughnan), Annaduff, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sarah Beirne nee Faughnan, Annaduff, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, April 10th 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by Marian, Teresa, Anne and their families, brother in law John, sisters in law Elizabeth, Kay and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand niece, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 4.30 until 6pm (walk through only) followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drumsna to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass for Sarah will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery.

Bernadette Shannon (née McGovern), Clonosey, Belturbet, Cavan

Bernadette Shannon (nee McGovern) Clonosey, Belturbet, Co.Cavan. Monday April 11th 2022 peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim Shannon and devoted mother of Stephen, Seamus, Bernadette, Liam, Francis, Camilla and Joanne. Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Elizabeth, Eilish, and Pauline, sons in law Mark, Evan and Felix, her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Vera O’Connor, Lisnaskea, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Johnny Murphy, ''Coole House'', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Leitrim

(Suddenly). Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy followed by Burial in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

Bernadette Keaney (née Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8th April 2022 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm until 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link - https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ Bernadette's Funeral Mass. The Keaney family is very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private outside of reposing times please.

Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon / Walkinstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Roderick (Roddy) O’Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin, (very peacefully) with family at his daughter’s home in Dublin after a long illness, beloved husband of the late Patricia O’Connor and formally of Clondalkin paper mills and John player and sons. Deeply missed by his heartbroken daughter Jennifer, son in law Damian, granddaughter Katie, great-grandsons Max and Cayson, along with his extended family of sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.  Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, with burial afterwards Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross, Dublin or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Cox's Funeral Directors, Rooskey.

May they all Rest in Peace

