Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mai (Mary) Morris (née Connaughton), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Margaret, son John and grandson Jonathon. Survived by her devoted daughters and son, Mary, Martina, Padraig, Jean and Philo, sister Betty, sisters-in-law Mai, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to a charity of your choice.

Joe Duffy, formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan and Luton & Bognor Regis, England

Memorial Mass this Saturday August 13th in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by Burial of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Templeport/Corlough Facebook page.

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, F91D265. Tuesday, 9th of August, year of 2022, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus. James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. James' funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page. House private on the morning of the funeral. A one-way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Make a Wish Foundation' care of any family member.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, died in New York on March 20th, 2021. Born on February 12th, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (FLynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, 13th August 2022 at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on 16th August 2022.

May they all Rest in Peace.