Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, September 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Regina Finn (née Candon), Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The untimely death has occurred of Regina Finn (nee Candon), Station Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Bertie and Winnie and her sister Martina. She will be sorely missed by her heart broken family - husband Michael, son Mark and his partner Ciara, daughter Sinéad and her husband Paul, and her daughter Gráinne. She will also be missed and remembered fondly by her brothers, Tony and Michael, sisters, Patricia, Marie and Anne, and wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mahon's funeral home in Boyle, Thursday, the 15th of September, between 4 and 7pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church for funeral Mass at 11am. House strictly private, please. Live Stream of her funeral Mass is available at https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ Private Cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Phyllis Taheny (née Hannon), Mullaghroe, Boyle, Sligo, F52 N443 / Gurteen, Sligo

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Kevin and her brothers Joe and Seamus. Phyllis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Adrian and Kevin, sisters Nonie, Kathleen and Eileen, grandchildren Emma, Katie and Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Noelle, sister-in-law Ada, brothers-in-law Michael and Matt, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Phyllis will repose at her home (Eircode F52N443), on Thursday (September 15th) from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm with burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

Rosaleen Mulvey (née Owens), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, N41 KX30

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Mulvey (nee Owens), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim in the wonderful care of the staff of North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her parents John and Teresa, sisters Maureen and Annie, brother Johnny, and niece Cathy Kelly (New York). Deeply regretted and sorely missed by her loving husband Robert, sons Bobby, Raymond and his partner Caroline, daughter Regina and her partner Rueben, brother Bernard and his partner Mary, sister Margaret and husband Tom Kelly (New York), sisters in law Ann Owens, Mary Kellett, Geraldine Furniss and husband Martin, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

House private please, open to family, close friends and neighbours from 7.00pm this evening Wednesday, 14th September. Funeral cortege will leave Rosaleen's late residence at 12.20pm tomorrow, Thursday, to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 1.00pm. Burial to follow in St.Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. A donation box will also be provided in house and church. Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on the following link www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon

Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin / Bornacoola, Leitrim

Glavey (née, Cassidy) Monica (Artane, Dublin and formerly of Bornacoola, Co.Leitrim) September 13th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of all the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny; beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Colette, Stephen and Pauline, adored Nana to Meghan, Amy, Kate, Callum, Tess and Finn and dear mother-in-law to Fiona, Mark and Ben. Sadly missed by her family, god-daughter Carmel, sisters Patricia, Bríd, Cathy, Jackie and Regina, brothers Paddy and Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Thursday, 15th September, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, 16th September, to the Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. The Mass for Monica can be seen via the link https://www.beaumontparish.ie/webcam/ The Cremation Service can be seen at 1pm approximately via the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Doonan Mickey, The Borough, Teemore, Fermanagh



Mickey Doonan, The Borough, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 12th September 2022, unexpectedly, loving partner of Philomena & dear father of Brian and Lucinda. Predeceased by his beloved son, Dermot, RIP. Remains reposing for wake at his home Wednesday afternoon from approx. 4 pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in Callowhill Cemetery. House private please on Thursday morning. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, son, daughter, Emma, Amy, Kiara, brothers John & P.J., sisters Kathleen & Sheila (predeceased by Ena, Mary, Nora & Patsy RIP), nephews, nieces & extended family circle.

Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Edward Doogan (known as Martin), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Erne Street. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Mary Anne, father Edward, sister Philomena and daughter Emma. Martin will be sadly missed by Shaun, Rebecca, brother John and all extended family and friends. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2 o'clock. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819. Martin’s Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Graham Fox, Banagher, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim

Fox, Graham, Banagher, Fivemilbourne, Co. Leitrim, September 12th 2022, peacefully at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by family and friends. Reposing privately at Seán Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Private cremation will follow. All enquiries to Seán Feehily's Funeral Home at Cartron Cross, Sligo, phone 071/9159999.

Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly on the 13th of September 2022. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen, 086 2328291. Funeral arrangements later.

Bernard (Bernie) McCauley, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 PX48

Bernie passed away peacefully, on Monday, 12th September, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his dear wife, Helen, his siblings, Jamsie & Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter, Helen (Keville, Ballinafad), his son, Hugh and brother-in-law, Hubert (Kelly). Much loved and sadly missed by his grandchildren, Michelle, Bernard, Aisling, Niamh, Caoimhe, Érin, Róisín and Eoghan, son-in-law, Michael, daughter-in-law, Ita, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours, kind carers and friends. Reposing at the home of Hugh & Ita on Wednesday,14th September, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Thursday morning, 15th September, for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Maureen Carroll (née Feely), Ballybrack, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Carroll (née Feely) Maureen (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim) – September 10, 2022, peacefully, in her 99th year, following wonderful care at Belmont Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean Carroll of Gorey, Co. Wexford. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Dermott, Roderick, Patrick and Nuala, daughters-in-law Barbara, Nancy and Agnes, Nuala’s partner Stephen, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah, Roddy, Johnny, Keelin, Sean, Ian and Lorcan, great-grandchildren Cierra and Forest, brothers Roddy and Charlie, sister-in-law Áine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday evening (September 15) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am in the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Church Avenue, Ballybrack, followed by private cremation. The service may also be viewed online at https://churchmedia.tv/sts-alphonsus-and-columba-ballybrack-killiney-parish No flowers please. Donations, if desired to Sightsavers Ireland

Killian Doonan, Leixlip, Kildare / Fenagh, Leitrim

Killian Doonan (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) September 11th 2022, suddenly but peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Nancy and dear father of Amanda, Declan and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Stephen, Dylan, Shauna, Aaron, Holly, Grace, Daana and Maeve, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Leslie, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (14th September) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday (15th September) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Killian’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 1.00 pm may be viewed by following the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

Patricia McGovern (née McDermott), Willesden, London & Swanlinbar, Cavan

Formerly Barnacogue, Swinford, Co. Mayo. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Jenny, son Shane, Jenny's husband Woody, Shane's partner Yvonne, brothers and sisters Padraig, Mary, Teresa, Chris & Tony, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan (H14PK15) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Walk-through only and no handshaking please. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan (H14VK30) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/748869761 Family flowers only please.

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon

Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Reposing at the Carroll family home, Rhue, Kilmore - N41 HW35 - on Wednesday (14th Sept) from 3pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan (via 'The New Road') to arrive at 8pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Fr. Brian will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/ The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Fr. Brian's Funeral Mass, held in Mississippi last Friday, is available to view at https://www.facebook.com/StPaulCatholicChurch

May they all Rest in Peace.