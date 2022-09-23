Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

William Reilly, Stoneybatter, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



REILLY, William, (late of Stoneybatter, Dublin formerly Donaghmede, Dublin/Ballyconnell, Cavan and originally Belturbet, Cavan) peacefully on 19th September, after a short illness. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Jo, adoring father of the late Eileen and loving brother of the late John. Willie will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen, daughter Abina, sons Bill and Joe, son-in-law Rónán, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Tara, grandchildren Yvonne, Liam and Áine, brother-in-law Jimmy and the late George, Sean, John and Liam, sister-in-law Rose and the late Pat, Doreen and Una, nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of friends and neighbours. Humanist Service at Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday, the 23rd September, at 2pm. The Service will be streamed live on the following link: Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel Thanks to Dr Daly, his medical team, the Cardiology team and all the staff of the Mater Hospital Emergency Department, Sacred Heart Ward and Raphael’s Ward for their wonderful and loving care. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Mater Foundation, 53-54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7.

Noel Charles, Leganomer, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death has occurred of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Kells, Co. Meath, Monday, 1st August 2021, in New York after a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles & beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, their families, his many friends, colleagues, neighbours and all who knew him. Noel's funeral mass has taken place at Pearl River, New York and a memorial service and burial of ashes will take place in Ireland at Turin Church, Westmeath on Saturday 24th of September 2022 at 10.00am followed by interment of ashes with his parents Genie and Noreen at Taughmon Graveyard, Westmeath at 11.30am.

Anna Rose Gallagher (née Sheridan), Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford / Westmeath



(Formerly of Corrinagh, Co. Longford and Drumcree, Co. Westmeath) In her 95th year, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, predeceased by her husband, Pat Gallagher, MRCVS, her son Dara (Muredach), her brothers, Bernard, Jim, Peter and Brendan, sisters Kathleen and Emily. Dearest mother of Brónach, Ronan, Pádraic Óg, Bláithín, Turlough, Jarlaith, Naithí and Orlaith, beloved grandmother of Ronan Óg, Saoirse, Mollie Ann, Padraig, Conal, Jack, Fiachra, Conor, Caoimhe, Tadgh, Ciara, Suzanne, Tiernan, Oisín, Turlough and Iarfhlaith, and great-grandmother to Sebastian. Very deeply regretted by daughters and sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends. Reposing at her residence, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Friday, September 23rd, Removal from her home for a celebration of Anna's life at a Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon on Saturday, September 24th, followed by burial in the new cemetery, Mohill. Anna's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice and/or Irish Cancer Society.

Val Beatty, Killamority, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Leitrim



Peacefully, at St Joseph's Unit, Lisdarn, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mamie and brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by son Declan, daughter Adrienne (Donohoe), daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Luke, Grace, Adam, Gemma and Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal Friday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The funeral mass may be viewed on the Corlough/Templeport facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace