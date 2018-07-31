Bus Eireann announce extra services to facilitate those wishing to see Pope Francis in Dublin and Knock

Bus Éireann have announced details of a significantly enhanced service on Sunday, August 26, to facilitate visitors to Dublin for the visit of Pope Francis.

Over 500,000 people are expected to visit Dublin City on August 26 where a Mass will be celebrated by Pope Francis. An Garda Síochána have urged motorists and the public to use public transport to travel there. In order to cater for anticipated demand, Bus Éireann will operate a greatly enhanced schedule which will see overall capacity increasing by over 100% on August 26.

Over 800 trips on both commuter and Expressway services will provide for over 30,000 passenger journeys to and from Dublin on the day.

Commuter services to Dublin



An enhanced Sunday timetable will operate in both the morning and evening peak to cater for anticipated demand.

Route 101: Drogheada – Balbriggan – Dublin

Route 103: Ratoath – Ashbourne - Dublin

Route 109: Cavan - Virginia - Kells – Navan – Dunshaughlin - Dublin

Route NX: Navan – Dublin City

Route 111: Cavan – Granard – Athboy – Trim - Dublin

Route 115: Mullingar - Enfield - Kilcock - Dublin

Route 120: Tullamore - Edenderry – Clane - Dublin

Route 126: Kildare - Newbridge - Naas – Kill - Dublin

Route 133: Wicklow – Ashford - Dublin City

Tickets for these services can be purchased in advance at www.buseireann.ie

Expressway intercity services to Dublin

To facilitate additional demand, a number of special intercity services will operate to and from Dublin City. Customers booking these services are guaranteed a seat with a shortened journey time due to limited stops. Details on these special services are as follows:

Route 2: Wexford (0700), Enniscorthy (0720), Gorey (0745) & Arklow (0800)

Route 4: New Ross (0630), Waterford (0700) & Carlow (0800)

Route X8: Cork (0600), Fermoy (0630), Mitchelstown (0650), Cahir (0715) & Cashel (0730)

Route 12: Limerick (0630), Nenagh (0710), Roscrea (0740) Portlaoise (0810)

Route X20: Galway (0530), Loughrea (0600), Ballinasloe (0630) & Athlone (0700)

Route 22: Ballina (0630), Swinford (0730), Charlestown (0738) & Longford (0910)

Route 23: Sligo (0630), Boyle (0650) & Carrick-on-Shannon (0715)

Route 30: Donegal (0530), Ballyshannon (0550), Enniskillen (0630), Cavan (0720) & Virginia (0805)

Route 32: Letterkenny (0530), Strabane (0600), Omagh (0630) Monaghan (0715), Castleblayney (0750) & Carickmacross (0805)

Route 100X: Dundalk (0730) & Drogheda (0800)

Tickets for these services must be purchased in advance on www.expressway.ie

All other Bus Éireann Expressway intercity services will run as normal and family return tickets represent real value. All other services will run to a normal Sunday timetable

Diversions in Dublin City Centre

Due to the scale of events taking place in Dublin city centre during the Easter period, a number of our routes will be diverted and may operate from alternative stops.

For specific route information and timetables see www.buseireann.ie/ popeinireland nearer the time.

Knock

Pope Francis will visit Knock Shrine on the morning of August 26. In order to cater for anticipated demand Bus Éireann will operate additional services on the following routes:

Route 440: (Westport to Knock, Athlone to Knock)

Route 421: (Ballina to Knock)

Route 64: (Galway – Knock – Sligo)

In addition to these extra services Bus Éireann will operate a bus shuttle between Claremorris train station and Knock.

For those who have a ticket for the event, the bus shuttle service will be free.

Please log onto www.buseireann.ie/popeinireland for further information on all these services.

