Leitrim garden designer and food company for Bord Bia’s Bloom festival

Local garden designer Leonie Cornelius from Fivemilebourne and food company Blake’s Always Organic, Drumshanbo will be among those featured at Bord Bia’s Bloom festival which will celebrate its thirteenth year from 30th May – 3rd June

The celebrated horticulture, food and family festival, which attracted over 120,000 visitors last year, will feature 22 show gardens, 14 postcard gardens, over 100 Irish food and drink producers, 25 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best known chefs and some 100 retailers, all within a 70 acre site.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia said, “Bord Bia is delighted to announce the details for Bloom 2019 which once again offers a wonderful showcase for horticulture and gardening in Ireland. This year, it is really encouraging to see issues such as sustainability, biodiversity, water conservation and mental and physical health being addressed in an accessible way through floral displays, talks and family-friendly exhibits. With something for everyone, from gardening, arts and crafts, to music, food and drink as well as talks, workshops and live cookery demonstrations, we can look forward to five fun-filled days in the Phoenix Park this June Bank Holiday weekend.”

Show Gardens

At the heart of Bord Bia’s Bloom festival will be 22 stunning show gardens which will celebrate the skill and creativity of Ireland’s garden designers, landscapers and horticulturalists. These magnificent spaces have also become an important platform to communicate many of the cultural, economic and social issues of the day.

Leonie Cornelius from Sligo and living in Fivemilebourne is an interior architect and garden designer. She has designed 'The Great Outdoors' garden for the Irish Wheelchair Association, which will represent the journey from everyday life into the great outdoors and the idea that everyone should rightfully be able to immerse themselves in nature, gardens and the wild. It enables wheelchair users comfortable access, with ample room for navigation, turning and companionship.

Amateur gardening displays will also be celebrated in the 14 postcard gardens which are small, but perfectly formed, gardening showcases from community groups around the country.

Horticulture Features

Visitors can also purchase plants and seek advice from more than 25 of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland in the Floral & Nursery Pavilion and be wowed by the artistry on display at the AOIFA Floral Art Stage and Botanical & Floral Art Exhibition.

Bloom is also a hub for practical gardening tips and advice. A new feature this year is The Irish Garden magazine Bloom Plant Clinicwhich will offer the collective horticultural brains of more than 20 trained, experienced horticulturists and gardeners to deal with gardening queries

Food Glorious Food

Bord Bia’s Food Village will also be bursting with more than 100 Irish food and drink exhibitors in the Food Market and Bloom Inn with many new companies and new products set to launch at the event. Representing Leitrim is Blake’s Always Organic – coffee and kefir producers - based in Drumshanbo.

The hugely popular Bord Bia Quality Kitchen stage will feature leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell and Catherine Fulvio. Márie Dufficy will host a new cookery feature with gardening expert Gerry Daly who will demonstrate how to add home-grown herbs into everyday meals.

Family Fun

At the Keelings Display Tunnel, children will be invited to create seed bombs that include nectar rich wildflower seeds to attract bees and other important pollinators into their garden; the Irish Craft Village presented by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland will host craft workshops, live demonstrations and interactive installations and the Food Dudes Play Zone will host Playstival, alongside a host of other child-centred features and activities.



Tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster, priced €16 for seniors/students, and €20 for adults, plus booking fee. Children under 16 go free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for €25 adults, €21 students/seniors.

For a full line up of features visit www.bloominthepark.com or follow Bloom on Facebook and @bloominthepark and on Instagram @bloomfestival