Joe Mooney Summer School 2019 opens in Drumshanbo this weekend

It’s Summer School season again as the 31st Joe Mooney Summer School gets underway in Drumshanbo, this Saturday, July 20. The event runs until the following Saturday, July 27 and promises to be a week not to be missed.



Sixty-seven of Ireland’s finest tutors will conduct classes on every aspect of traditional music, song and dance, in various venues around the town. The school will cater for 13 different musical instruments, as well as various styles of traditional singing and dancing.

Events kick-off on Saturday, July 20 with a fáilte and gathering session featuring the local Comhaltas Branch, in Berry’s Tavern on High St. at 9pm.



The opening concert on Sunday, July 21 will feature the wonderfully talented Buttons & Bows, in the magnificent setting of the Lough Allen Hotel.

Registration for classes takes place on Sunday, July 21 from 4-6pm at the Mayflower Community Centre and again on Monday morning from 8.30- 9.15am at the same venue.



All classes run from 10am until 1pm, apart from set dancing and sean nós dancing which begin a little earlier at 9.30am.

Throughout the week there are various workshops, talks and recitals in the afternoons and evenings.

With the exception of Thursday night, there are céilithe every night of the week with top bands including Uí Bhriain, Annally, Rise the Dust, Swallow’s Tail and Salamanca.



One of the great highlights of the week is undoubtedly the Grand Traditional Concert on Thursday, July 25 when all the tutors congregate in different groupings, to provide a feast of unforgettable music.

Another highlight is surely the Summer School BBQ at the Lough Allen Hotel on Friday, July 26 featuring the group, O Dowd, Martin & The Carrolls.



An evening mass will be held in the Famine Graveyard at 7pm, on Tuesday, July 23 in memory of the renowned piper and music teacher John Gorman.

The Singers Evening in St John’s Church of Ireland on Monday, July 22 is always a big attraction so arrive early if you want a seat.



The much-admired Danú sculpture in the town centre, will provide a unique backdrop for the Sessions at the Sculpture, which take place every afternoon from 4 to 6pm. This will be dependent on the weather of course, but maybe the goddess herself will intervene on our behalf. Impromptu street and pub sessions are liable to occur at any hour of the day and add to the enjoyment of the festival.



For further information or enquiries visit our website at: www.joemooneysummerschool.com

