Féile Fiche Fiche concert in Drumshanbo

The annual charity concert of the Drumshanbo Traditional Irish Music course will be held in the Mayflower Community Centre, Drumshanbo on Friday, March 6 at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Feile Fiche Fiche - Return of the Wild Geese, is the theme of this year’s concert.

The evening will be organised and performed by the students of the course and all proceeds will be shared equally among three charities; North West Hospice, Leitrim Calling and LAPWD, Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities.

LAPWD provides quality assistance, respite and home care services.

Leitrim Calling is a free, friendly, confidential telephone call service reaching out to older and vulnerable persons in our community.

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion for those living with life-limiting illnesses in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan.

The Drumshanbo Traditional Irish Music course was established in 1997 and is the only music course of its kind in the country, providing an introduction to the traditional arts at QQI Level 5. Students study modules in Irish music, music theory, music performance, event production, music technology, music industry studies, word processing and communications.

Students are encouraged to learn an instrument of their choice and to practice every day, a core element of the course being the transmission of Irish music in the traditional manner - by ear.

The annual charity concert is one of the highlights of the year and provides an ideal opportunity for students to showcase the tunes, songs and dances that they have been working on throughout the year.

Tickets are €7 and can be bought at the door on the night with U-12s going free.

There is a door prize of €100 and there will also be a raffle during the interval with great prizes sponsored by local businesses. Your attendance and support would be greatly appreciated!