14/11/2021

The Vibes shortlisted as Ireland's Rising Stars

Following a call to action from each of the stations, five artists were selected in all 25 franchise areas for the ‘longlist’ of A New Local Hero – with a total of 125 artists and bands in the running at that stage.

Shannonside/Northern Sound chose The Vibes, an independent six-piece indie/folk/pop outfit from Drumshanbo consisting of Leo Logan (Vocals/Guitar), Joanne Logan (Vocals), Martin Raftery (Drums), Gerard Bracken (Bass), Kiev Reynolds (Guitar) and Ruairi Carthy (Banjo/Mandolin).
With influences from Irish Trad to The Beatles, the band have developed a uniquely compelling sound. Their ambition is to create the kind of catchy songs that everyone can relate to. What more can you ask for?

“The calibre of the artists is brilliant,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes says, “the 25 songs really enraptured everyone and The Vibes is a real contender for what is a fantastic overall prize, so the judges have a tough job on their hands to select Ireland’s overall Local Hero!"


Leo Logan from The Vibes said they were delighted to be selected as one of the finalists and are looking forward to the next part of the process, in the hope of winning the over all prize.
The final five will play the Academy, in Dublin, on November 18, at which the recipient of the A New Local Hero 2021 award will be revealed.

The over all winners will receive €5,000 in cash, €5,000 worth of gear from XMusic and the release of a single through the renowned Rubyworks record label.
The winning act is also guaranteed 30 plays on all 25 stations interview in Hot Press and full PR campaign.

