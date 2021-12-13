Road works in Drumshanbo this week

Roadworks
Leitrim County Council will be carrying out road restoration works along the “Hilly Road” in Drumshanbo from Today, Monday December 13 until Thursday, December 16. Traffic lights will be in operation during this period.
