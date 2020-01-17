Thomas Walsh - Fine Gael

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: We need to build affordable housing. We need to increase our bed capacity and develop our regional hospital. We need more sustainable jobs in our constituency.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: We have to play catch up with East Coast success and achieve balanced regional development.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I have the energy, sense of initiative, enthusiasm and commitment to serving the needs and interests of our communities. I have a sense of optimism and ambition to work through any obstacle and achieve a solution.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: My top and enduring priority is to ensure that our constituency becomes the major growth centre for the North West.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: My focus is on meeting the needs and interests of the electorate rather than on the opposition or the competition. I trust that the candidate that does this best will top the poll.