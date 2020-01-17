Eamon Scanlon - Fianna Fáil

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Home help hours and proper home care packages is a huge issue in the constituency. Improvement in our national and regional road network and getting more jobs outside the crowded urban cities as well as tackling the increasing backlogs in hospitals are important to the people of this area.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: Fair access to services and government investment in our region. We need to show that our area is a great place to live, work, visit and raise a family in. In order to do that we need to have a decent level of basic health, road, broadband infrastructure and job opportunities.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I believe I've provided honest hard working representation over the past four years as a TD for this area. I'll continue to fight for people and community groups to ensure they get access to funding and services and I want to showcase what our region has to offer if we get the investment we are entitled to.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Decentralisation of jobs away from the likes of Dublin, Cork, Limerick and so on. If we get people staying and working here, our schools, sports clubs, shops, small businesses, indeed our whole community would grow and benefit.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: Very hard to say who will top the poll. I hope with the support of the people in Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal that I will be returned as one of our four TD's. I wish all the other candidates well and I look forward to meeting as many people as I can over the coming weeks.