Leitrim County Council
29 local election candidates so far
Polling day - Friday, May 24
Polling day for the local and European elections is Friday, May 24
With just six weeks to go to the local elections in Co Leitrim, there are 29 candidates putting their names forward for election across the three municipal districts for the 18 seats on Leitrim County Council.
Two sitting councillors, Sinead Guckian (FF) in Carrick-on-Shannon and John McCartin (FG) in Ballinamore, are not seeking re-election this time round and with former councillors and new candidates on the ballot papers, it will be interesting to see how it goes.
Independent candidate Sean Wynne has put his name forward to contest the election in both the Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon areas.
The candidates listed so far are:
* Denotes sitting councillor
BALLINAMORE ELECTORAL AREA
Fianna Fáil - *Caillian Ellis, *Paddy O'Rourke
Fine Gael - Enda McGloin, Ita Reynolds-Flynn
Sinn Féin - *Brendan Barry, Pat Gilhooley, *Caroline Mulvey
Independent - *Gerry Dolan, Sean Wynne
CARRICK-ON-SHANNON ELECTORAL AREA
Fianna Fáil - Fintan Cox, Paddy Farrell, *Sean McGowan
Fine Gael - *Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Thomas Mulligan
Green Party - Leslie O'Hora
Sinn Féin - *Séadhna Logan
Independent - *Des Guckian, Yvonne Hollidge, *Enda Stenson, Sean Wynne
MANORHAMILTON ELECTORAL AREA
Fianna Fáil - *Mary Bohan, *Justin Warnock
Fine Gael - *Frank Dolan, John Joe Dowdican, *Sean McDermott
Green Party - Blaithín Gallagher
Sinn Féin - *Padraig Fallon
Independent - *Felim Gurn, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Murphy
The breakdown by party is:
Independent - 8
Fianna Fáil - 7
Fine Gael - 7
Sinn Féin - 5
Green Party - 2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on