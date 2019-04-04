29 local election candidates so far

With just six weeks to go to the local elections in Co Leitrim, there are 29 candidates putting their names forward for election across the three municipal districts for the 18 seats on Leitrim County Council.

Two sitting councillors, Sinead Guckian (FF) in Carrick-on-Shannon and John McCartin (FG) in Ballinamore, are not seeking re-election this time round and with former councillors and new candidates on the ballot papers, it will be interesting to see how it goes.

Independent candidate Sean Wynne has put his name forward to contest the election in both the Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon areas.

The candidates listed so far are:

* Denotes sitting councillor

BALLINAMORE ELECTORAL AREA

Fianna Fáil - *Caillian Ellis, *Paddy O'Rourke

Fine Gael - Enda McGloin, Ita Reynolds-Flynn

Sinn Féin - *Brendan Barry, Pat Gilhooley, *Caroline Mulvey

Independent - *Gerry Dolan, Sean Wynne

CARRICK-ON-SHANNON ELECTORAL AREA

Fianna Fáil - Fintan Cox, Paddy Farrell, *Sean McGowan

Fine Gael - *Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Thomas Mulligan

Green Party - Leslie O'Hora

Sinn Féin - *Séadhna Logan

Independent - *Des Guckian, Yvonne Hollidge, *Enda Stenson, Sean Wynne

MANORHAMILTON ELECTORAL AREA

Fianna Fáil - *Mary Bohan, *Justin Warnock

Fine Gael - *Frank Dolan, John Joe Dowdican, *Sean McDermott

Green Party - Blaithín Gallagher

Sinn Féin - *Padraig Fallon

Independent - *Felim Gurn, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Murphy

The breakdown by party is:

Independent - 8

Fianna Fáil - 7

Fine Gael - 7

Sinn Féin - 5

Green Party - 2