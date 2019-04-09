Paddy O'Rourke hits out at An Taisce's 'Meatless Monday' and dairy reduction advice calling it 'reckless'

Ballinamore Municipal District councillor, Paddy O'Rourke has labelled An Taisce's idea that schools should promote 'Meatless Mondays' along with reduced use of dairy produce, as “reckless”.

“Such an idea could well establish life long eating habits resulting in reduced consumption of essential food providing invaluable sources of protein and calcium particularly during the growth and development stage of young people,” said Cllr O'Rourke.

For a state agency to promote such a campaign at a time when our beef industry is going through a crisis with producers losing money and having to accept prices below the cost of production is reckless.

“Particularly as they are ignoring the carbon footprint of the foods likely to replace beef and dairy products on our children's diet.

“Surely it has time better for the environment for children to be consuming locally produced food than replacing it with imported products which have been shipped half way across the world,” said.