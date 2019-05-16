Cllr Paddy O'Rourke calls for review of school transport policy

Ballinamore area councillor, Paddy O'Rourke says the rigid policy being implemented by the department regarding transport of pupils to national schools is denying many families the option to send their children to the school within the parish thereby threatening the survival of some schools on the longer term.

“In many cases a little readjustment of bus routes would accommodate many families. When implementing any policy intended to deliver a service surely an option to adjust the service in response to the needs of the people intended to be served by it when necessary has to be common sense.

“The policy as it stands has potential to place a major burden on families many of whom are already hard pressed without the cost of private transport while watching school buses travelling routes at only partial capacity,” he said.