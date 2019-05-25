#LE19
O'Rourke and Ellis elected on the first count in the Ballinamore Local Electoral Area
Paddy O'Rourke has topped the poll in the Ballinamore LEA
As expected Paddy O'Rourke (FF) and Caillian Ellis (FF) have been elected on the first count in Ballinamore LEA. O'Rourke had a massive first vote of 1365, topping the poll by over 400 votes.
The results of the first count are as follows:
Barry (SF) 765
Dolan (Ind) 564
Ellis (FF) 954
Gilhooley (SF) 636
McGloin (FG) 754
Mulvey (SF) 339
O'Brien (Ind) 27
O'Dwyer (Renua) 43
O'Rourke (FF) 1365
Reynolds- Flynn (FG) 695
Wynne (Ind) 399
#LE19 #Leitrim #Ballinamore
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on