Leitrim has the best farmland for biodiversity

Leitrim has the best farmland for biodiversity

Biodiversity

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim needs a Biodiversity Officer according to Kinlough Councillor Justin Warnock.

He said “This Government acknowledges that Ireland is in a biodiversity crisis” a new action plan is being published and the Fianna Fáil councillor asked Leitrim County Council to employ a full time Biodiversity Officer to deliver the key objectives of the new 5 year plan.

Guess what shop is already planning for Christmas?

Christmas in July

Cllr Warnock noted “20% of the county is under conifers”  and he stated “we have the best farmland for biodiversity.” 

Director of Services Vincent Dwyer said "The Local Government Sector has prepared and submitted a business case to Government to seek funding for a number of Climate Action related posts within each Local Authority. Discussions are ongoing and it is hoped that funding will be forthcoming in this regard." 

Minister says local media in Leitrim needs State support to secure viable future

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie