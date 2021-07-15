Leitrim has the best farmland for biodiversity

Biodiversity
Leitrim needs a Biodiversity Officer according to Kinlough Councillor Justin Warnock.
He said “This Government acknowledges that Ireland is in a biodiversity crisis” a new action plan is being published and the Fianna Fáil councillor asked Leitrim County Council to employ a full time Biodiversity Officer to deliver the key objectives of the new 5 year plan.
Cllr Warnock noted “20% of the county is under conifers” and he stated “we have the best farmland for biodiversity.”
Director of Services Vincent Dwyer said "The Local Government Sector has prepared and submitted a business case to Government to seek funding for a number of Climate Action related posts within each Local Authority. Discussions are ongoing and it is hoped that funding will be forthcoming in this regard."
