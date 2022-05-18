Worries in Leitrim over septic tank inspections

Leitrim Village Cllr Paddy Farrell says homeowners are worried about upcoming septic tank inspections and the cost of any upgrades needed.
He asked the Council to call on the Minister for the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to increase the grant funding available to private individuals to enable them to upgrade their domestic septic tanks.
He said the current €5,000 grant “wouldn’t do much” to help with the cost of upgrading tanks.
He commented, “If the minister is serious, he should spend money on this, rather than those other silly ideas.”
He was fully supported by local councillors.
