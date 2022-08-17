Gallery - Part 1: 60th Ballinamore Agricultural Show

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
Michelle Bell School of Dance participants, left to right, Cassidy Warnock, Darcy McGloin and Willow Meehan
Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.