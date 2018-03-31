All roads lead to Aughavas for the Leitrim Ploughing Championships today!

It's that time of the year again, when ploughing matches start. Although some counties having all their ploughing matches over, Leitrim's turn is taking place today, Easter Saturday, March 31.

This year marks the 61st year of the County Leitrim Ploughing Championships and in 2018 this event takes place on the farm of Fergal Reilly and family at Corriga, Aughavas.

This area is no stranger to ploughing matches as there has been numerous events on these very grounds in past number of years.

This year's event looks good with all the usual ploughing classes and one more class added this year for a Ferguson plough on a Ferguson tractor.

So if you're in the mood put the plough on the tractor and plough on.

Log digging is a time honoured way of turning the soil and with classes for male and female and children as well, why not make a start for the Spring's work?

The side shows are bigger and better than ever at this year's event with wood carving; a Johnny and Molly comedy act; car boot sale; auto jumble; swivel bar; Eagle Show; Macra events; digger and duck; a dog show with eight classes and free entertainment for the kids.

This looks to be a festival day for all.

So all roads lead to Aughavas today, Easter Saturday, March 31 and, with luck on our side and the wind on our backs, we'll see a fine day for the 61st County Leitrim Ploughing Championships. It's what this hard working committee gratefully desires.

See you there.