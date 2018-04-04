Lakeland Dairies has opened a fodder helpline

Lakeland Dairies are advising farmers to measure fodder stocks on the farm and to budget/estimate a fodder requirement to 1st May.

Farmers should then quantify any shortfall or surplus and contact Lakeland Dairies to inform them of their situation and for advice and assistance.

Lakeland Dairies will buy any surpluses from farmers for redistribution.

Lakeland Dairies has sourced forage and fodder reserves at home and has also established a number of immediate fodder supply channels from the UK.

"We have been in communication with farmers throughout the winter thus far on fodder availability and management.

"Our member relations, agri technical sales team and nutritionists are available to assist farmers and we advise them to make contact with us," said a spokesperson.

"Our fodder stretcher also continues to be available (at the lowest possible rates). The helpline - on 042 969 4341- is dedicated for fodder enquiries only. General enquiries can be made as usual to Member Relations on 1890 47 47 20."