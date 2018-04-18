Mohill Mart to reopen next week

Aurivo has confirm that it intends to reopen its Marts in Balla and Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and Ballymote, Co Sligo this week. The marts were closed last week following an accident at Mohill Mart in which a man was seriously injured by a bull.

A full investigation has been carried out into the circumstances surrounding the accident at Mohill mart but the mart will not re-open this week. Mohill Agricultural Mart will, instead, reopen on Wednesday, April 25 with a weanling sale.

Aurivo issued a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie to say that new health and safety procedures will be operational at all its marts including Mohill Mart.

From now on only mart staff will be allowed in the sales yard and new rules will apply in relation to customer access to various areas of the mart.

The health and safety of customers, members and employees is of paramount importance," said a spokesperson for Aurivo.