Superb Leitrim end year on a high as they celebrate Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final win - GALLERY

Use > to navigate photos
Leitrim ended 2021 on a high when they produced a strong second half to see off a dogged Roscommon 2-11 to 2-8 in the 2021 Connacht Ladies Intermediate Championship Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday. The trophy was the first of manager Hugh Donnelly's two years reign over the county lady footballers and a great boost ahead of next year's Lidl NFL campaign. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the game .... see who you can spot!