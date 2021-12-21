Leitrim's Inter-county fixtures for 2022 released

Leitrim fans are going to face a very busy few months from February to May after the GAA released their master fixtures plan on Tuesday afternoon with new manager Andy Moran facing his first Allianz NFL Division 4 game on Sunday, January 30, against Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The season is actually slated to get underway with Leitrim and Sligo meeting in the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome in the first round of the FBD Insurance Connacht League on Tuesday January 4, subject to confirmation, with the winners playing Roscommon on Saturday January 8.

In the widely anticipated Division 4 campaign for Leitrim, Andy Moran's team will face the presumptive favourites in their first two outings, Cavan on January 30, followed by a trip to Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday February 6. Leitrim will also have home games against London (February 20) and Wexford (March 20) with away trips to Waterford (February 27), Carlow & Sligo (March 13 & 27) with the League Finals the first week of April.

In the Connacht Senior championship, Leitrim travel to Ruislip on Sunday April 17, for their clash with London with the winners meeting either Mayo or Galway on Sunday May 8. The final is scheduled for Sunday May 29.

Should Leitrim fail to reach the Connacht Final, they will be diverted into the new Tailteann Cup which is scheduled to start with either a preliminary round on the weekend of May 21-22, with the first round proper on May 28-29. The Quarter-Finals are scheduled for the weekend of June 4-5, the semi-finals for June 19, with the Final down for July 9.

In Hurling, Leitrim will definitely be on their travels with two trips away to take on Lancashire in the Division 3B campaign on February 13, and the Lory Meagher Cup on May 7. They are also away to Longford in the League on March 6, with home games against Cavan & Fermanagh on February 26 & March 20. The Final is scheduled for the first weekend of April.

There won't be much time for the hurlers to rest with the Lory Meagher Cup starting with a home game against Longford on April 10, followed by games against Cavan (away April 17), Monaghan (home April 24) and Louth (home on May 14), with the final on May 21-22.

In Ladies football, Leitrim take on Fermanagh at home on February 13, face Derry away on February 20, with a home game against Antrim on March 6. The Division 4 semi-finals will be held on March 20, with the Final on April 3. No details yet to hand of fixtures in the Connacht or All-Ireland Intermediate Championships.

For Leitrim's U20 footballers, the Philly McGuinness Cup in April & March will see them take on neighbours Longford, Fermanagh and Sligo with the championship due to held on Wednesday evenings in April, the draw not made yet.

In the Connacht Minor Championship, the round-robin campaign starts with an away journey to take on Mayo on Friday, April 22, with home games against Roscommon and Galway.

The full list of Leitrim fixtures for 2022 is as follows:

FBD INSURANCE CONNACHT LEAGUE

Tuesday January 4: Leitrim v Sligo in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome

Saturday January 8: Roscommon v Leitrim or Sligo in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 4

Sunday January 30: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

Sunday February 6: Tipperary v Leitrim in Thurles 2.00

Sunday February 20: Leitrim v London in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00

Sunday February 27: Waterford v Leitrim in Dungarvan 2.00

Sunday March 13: Carlow v Leitrim in Netwatch Cullen Park 2.00

Sunday March 20: Leitrim v Wexford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30

Sunday March 27: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park 1.00

April 2-3: League Finals

CONNACHT SFC

Sunday April 17: Connacht SFC London v Leitrim in Ruislip

Sunday May 8: Connacht SFC Leitrim or London v Mayo or Galway

Sunday May 29: Connacht SFC Final

TAILTEANN CUP

May 21-22: Tailteann Cup Preliminary round

May 28-29: Tailteann Cup First Round

June 4-5: Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals

June 19: Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

July 9: Tailteann Cup Final

ALL-IRELAND SERIES

June 4-5: All-Ireland FC Qualifiers Rd 1

June 19: All-Ireland FC Qualifiers Rd 2

June 25-26: All-Ireland FC Quarter-Finals

July 9-10: All-Ireland SFC Semi-Finals - Leinster v Munster

July 24: All-Ireland Final

LORY MEAGHER CUP

Sunday April 10: Leitrim v Longford

Sunday April 17: Cavan v Leitrim

Sunday April 24: Leitrim v Monaghan

Saturday May 7: Lancashire v Leitrim

Saturday May 14: Leitrim v Louth

May 21-22: Final

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 3B

Sunday February 6: Lancashire v Leitrim TBC 1.00

Saturday February 26: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

Sunday March 6: Longford v Leitrim in Pearse Park 2.00

Sunday March 20: Leitrim v Fermanagh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.30

April 2-3: Final

CONNACHT HURLING LEAGUE

Tuesday January 18: Leitrim v Roscommon in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome 8.15

Friday January 21: Final

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 4

Sunday February 13: Leitrim v Fermanagh

Sunday February 20: Derry v Leitrim

Sunday March 6: Leitrim v Antrim

Sunday March 20: Semi-Finals

Sunday April 3: Final

PHILLY MCGUINNESS U20 CUP

Saturday February 19: Leitrim v Fermanagh

Saturday February 26: Longford v Leitrim

Saturday March 5: Sligo v Leitrim

Sunday March 12: Final

CONNACHT MINOR FC

Friday April 22: Mayo v Leitrim

Friday May 6: Leitrim v Roscommon

Friday May 13: Sligo v Leitrim

Friday May 20: Leitrim v Galway

Friday May 27: Semi Finals

Friday June 3: A & B Finals

CONNACHT U20 FC (draw to be made at a later date)

Wednesday April 6: Quarter-Final

Wednesday April 13: Semi-Finals

Wednesday April 20: Final

May 7-8: All-Ireland Semi-Final

May 14-15: All-Ireland Final