Leitrim's Inter-county fixtures for 2022 released

Leitrim fans are going to face a very busy few months from February to May after the GAA released their master fixtures plan on Tuesday afternoon with new manager Andy Moran facing his first Allianz NFL Division 4 game on Sunday, January 30, against Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
The season is actually slated to get underway with Leitrim and Sligo meeting in the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome in the first round of the FBD Insurance Connacht League on Tuesday January 4, subject to confirmation, with the winners playing Roscommon on Saturday January 8.
In the widely anticipated Division 4 campaign for Leitrim, Andy Moran's team will face the presumptive favourites in their first two outings, Cavan on January 30, followed by a trip to Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday February 6. Leitrim will also have home games against London (February 20) and Wexford (March 20) with away trips to Waterford (February 27), Carlow & Sligo (March 13 & 27) with the League Finals the first week of April.
In the Connacht Senior championship, Leitrim travel to Ruislip on Sunday April 17, for their clash with London with the winners meeting either Mayo or Galway on Sunday May 8. The final is scheduled for Sunday May 29.
Should Leitrim fail to reach the Connacht Final, they will be diverted into the new Tailteann Cup which is scheduled to start with either a preliminary round on the weekend of May 21-22, with the first round proper on May 28-29. The Quarter-Finals are scheduled for the weekend of June 4-5, the semi-finals for June 19, with the Final down for July 9.
In Hurling, Leitrim will definitely be on their travels with two trips away to take on Lancashire in the Division 3B campaign on February 13, and the Lory Meagher Cup on May 7. They are also away to Longford in the League on March 6, with home games against Cavan & Fermanagh on February 26 & March 20. The Final is scheduled for the first weekend of April.
There won't be much time for the hurlers to rest with the Lory Meagher Cup starting with a home game against Longford on April 10, followed by games against Cavan (away April 17), Monaghan (home April 24) and Louth (home on May 14), with the final on May 21-22.
In Ladies football, Leitrim take on Fermanagh at home on February 13, face Derry away on February 20, with a home game against Antrim on March 6. The Division 4 semi-finals will be held on March 20, with the Final on April 3. No details yet to hand of fixtures in the Connacht or All-Ireland Intermediate Championships.
For Leitrim's U20 footballers, the Philly McGuinness Cup in April & March will see them take on neighbours Longford, Fermanagh and Sligo with the championship due to held on Wednesday evenings in April, the draw not made yet.
In the Connacht Minor Championship, the round-robin campaign starts with an away journey to take on Mayo on Friday, April 22, with home games against Roscommon and Galway.
The full list of Leitrim fixtures for 2022 is as follows:
FBD INSURANCE CONNACHT LEAGUE
Tuesday January 4: Leitrim v Sligo in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome
Saturday January 8: Roscommon v Leitrim or Sligo in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome
ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 4
Sunday January 30: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
Sunday February 6: Tipperary v Leitrim in Thurles 2.00
Sunday February 20: Leitrim v London in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00
Sunday February 27: Waterford v Leitrim in Dungarvan 2.00
Sunday March 13: Carlow v Leitrim in Netwatch Cullen Park 2.00
Sunday March 20: Leitrim v Wexford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
Sunday March 27: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park 1.00
April 2-3: League Finals
CONNACHT SFC
Sunday April 17: Connacht SFC London v Leitrim in Ruislip
Sunday May 8: Connacht SFC Leitrim or London v Mayo or Galway
Sunday May 29: Connacht SFC Final
TAILTEANN CUP
May 21-22: Tailteann Cup Preliminary round
May 28-29: Tailteann Cup First Round
June 4-5: Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals
June 19: Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals
July 9: Tailteann Cup Final
ALL-IRELAND SERIES
June 4-5: All-Ireland FC Qualifiers Rd 1
June 19: All-Ireland FC Qualifiers Rd 2
June 25-26: All-Ireland FC Quarter-Finals
July 9-10: All-Ireland SFC Semi-Finals - Leinster v Munster
July 24: All-Ireland Final
LORY MEAGHER CUP
Sunday April 10: Leitrim v Longford
Sunday April 17: Cavan v Leitrim
Sunday April 24: Leitrim v Monaghan
Saturday May 7: Lancashire v Leitrim
Saturday May 14: Leitrim v Louth
May 21-22: Final
ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 3B
Sunday February 6: Lancashire v Leitrim TBC 1.00
Saturday February 26: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
Sunday March 6: Longford v Leitrim in Pearse Park 2.00
Sunday March 20: Leitrim v Fermanagh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.30
April 2-3: Final
CONNACHT HURLING LEAGUE
Tuesday January 18: Leitrim v Roscommon in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome 8.15
Friday January 21: Final
LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 4
Sunday February 13: Leitrim v Fermanagh
Sunday February 20: Derry v Leitrim
Sunday March 6: Leitrim v Antrim
Sunday March 20: Semi-Finals
Sunday April 3: Final
PHILLY MCGUINNESS U20 CUP
Saturday February 19: Leitrim v Fermanagh
Saturday February 26: Longford v Leitrim
Saturday March 5: Sligo v Leitrim
Sunday March 12: Final
CONNACHT MINOR FC
Friday April 22: Mayo v Leitrim
Friday May 6: Leitrim v Roscommon
Friday May 13: Sligo v Leitrim
Friday May 20: Leitrim v Galway
Friday May 27: Semi Finals
Friday June 3: A & B Finals
CONNACHT U20 FC (draw to be made at a later date)
Wednesday April 6: Quarter-Final
Wednesday April 13: Semi-Finals
Wednesday April 20: Final
May 7-8: All-Ireland Semi-Final
May 14-15: All-Ireland Final
