Search

04 Jan 2022

Melvin Gaels appoint former Fermanagh star Matthew Keenan as new manager

Melvin Gaels appoint former Fermanagh star Matthew Keenan as new manager

New Melvin Gaels manager Matthew Keenan (centre) pictured with Melvin Gaels club officials

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Melvin Gaels have appointed former Fermanagh star Matthew Keenan as the new manager of their Senior team, the club have announced on social media.

The former Enniskillen Gaels and Fermanagh player takes over from former Leitrim and Melvin Gaels star James Phelan as the coach of the Kinlough based club who defeated Allen Gaels in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship relegation playoff last year to maintain their Senior status.

Check out our gallery from Leitrim's FBD League clash with Sligo - GALLERY

In a statement on social media, Melvin Gaels said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Matthew Keenan as the new Men's Senior Team Manager and give him a warm welcome to Melvin Gaels.

"Among other achievements in his playing career, Matthew's goal scoring debut at 16 years of age in an Ulster Club Championship game has seen him go on to win 2 County Championships with Enniskillen Gaels and play inter-county football with Fermanagh, reaching an Ulster final in 2008 and being the top scorer in the 2008 National League for Fermanagh.

"He brings with him, coaching experience from Fermanagh and Philadelphia, supported by a background in Sports and Exercise Science along with an Ulster GAA Coaching and Management diploma from the South West Collage, Enniskillen.

"All of Melvin Gaels welcome Matthew and we will give him our full support and wish him and the Sr Players the best of luck for the coming season ahead."

Moran suffers defeat in first Leitrim outing as slicker Sligo prevail

LEITRIM 1-17 SLIGO 1-21

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media