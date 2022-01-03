Search

03 Jan 2022

Moran suffers defeat in first Leitrim outing as slicker Sligo prevail

LEITRIM 1-17 SLIGO 1-21

Moran suffers defeat in first Leitrim outing as slicker Sligo prevail

Leitrim manager Andy Moran speaks to his players before Monday’s FBD Connacht clash against Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Andy Moran’s first game as Leitrim Senior team manager ended in defeat in an historic FBD Insurance Connacht League clash in the NUI Galway Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence on Monday evening, a slicker Sligo getting the better of the Green & Gold by four points.

The first ever official inter-county match to take place indoors, Monday’s FBD League clash was the first chance for Leitrim supporters to see their team in their new McKeever gear under the management of the former Mayo footballer of year but unfortunately it was Sligo who emerged with the victory.

Flashback to 1968 with ten Leitrim athletes ranked in Connacht Athletics top ten lists

The game also saw the return of Emlyn Mulligan to the Leitrim colours while Gortletteragh’s Jack Heslin also made a welcome return in the halfback line.

In truth, Sligo set the pace for much of this game with the impressive Niall Murphy putting the Yeatsmen on the road to victory after just five minutes when he got in behind the Leitrim defence field a long ball before firing low to fire to the net.

The Yeatsmen led 1-8 to 0-4 at one stage in the first half but with Darragh Rooney firing home a goal in the second quarter, Leitrim started a fierce fightback that yielded points for Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne as Leitrim managed to tie the scores before halftime.

Sign up for Leitrim GAA's 50 Miles in January challenge

Former Leitrim footballer Ronan Haslette urges supporters to join fundraising challenge

However, that 1-10 apiece scoreline at the break came with a cost as Cillian McGloin was black carded just before halftime and Sligo took advantage in the third quarter, holding Leitrim to just one point while knocking over eight points themselves.

With time running out, Leitrim staged a late fightback with points from Keith Beirne, Riordan O’Rourke and Paul Keaney before a David Bruen score left just two points in it with less than two minutes to go.

However, the Sligo men would outscore Leitrim by three points to one in the final stages to run out four point winners.

SEE THIS WEEK’S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORT & REACTION

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media