Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Ryan O'Rourke scores a point against Sligo last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan
TUESDAY MARCH 29
U19 League Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Francis 6.30
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 6.45
Group Ban: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Carrigallen
Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels v St Francis
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Dubh: St Vincent’s v Drumkeerin 7.00
THURSDAY MARCH 31
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Gorm: Rinn Gaels v Shannon Gaels 6.30 Gortletteragh
Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS First Year B FC: Roscommon CBS v Carrick CS 11.00 Strokestown
FRIDAY APRIL 1
Spring League Division 1B: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels 7.00
Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS First year D FC: Carrigallen VS v Roscommon CS in Elphin 11.00
SATURDAY APRIL 2
Spring League Division 1A: Gortletteragh v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00
SUNDAY APRIL 3
U19 League: All 1.00
A: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Francis v Melvin Gaels
B: St Brigid's v Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels v St. Joseph's; Fenagh St.Caillins v Annaduff; Rinn Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 11.00
Group Dearg: Annaduff v Granard; St Mary’s blue v Glencar Manorhamilton
Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Og
Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Grattan Gaels; St Brigid’s v Mohill
Group Ban: Ballymahon v Fenagh St Caillins; St Vincents v St Joseph’s
Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Clonbroney v Allen Gaels
TUESDAY APRIL 5
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: aLL 7.00
Group Dubh: Northern Gaels v Drumkeerin
Group Ban: Carrick Sarsfields v St Joseph’s
WEDNESDAY APRIL 6
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Killoe 7.00 Kilassnet
THURSDAY APRIL 7
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 7.00
Group Dearg: Clonguish Og v Glencar Manorhamilton
Group Glas: Grattan Gaels v St Brigid’s
Group Bui: St Colmcilles v Leitrim Gaels
SATURDAY APRIL 9
Spring League: All games 7:00
Division 1: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Annaduff v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Carrigallen; Aughnasheelin v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola; Allen Gaels v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Fenagh St Caillins v Aughavas; Ballinalgera v Eslin
SUNDAY APRIL 10
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Longford
WEDNESDAY APRIL 13
Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo or Galway
RESULTS
Allianz NFL Division 4: Sligo 2-16 Leitrim 2-10
Allianz NHL Division 3B Semi-Final: Longford 1-26 Leitrim 2-13
Spring League
Division 1A: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 6-12 Annaduff 0-7; Aughawillan w/o Drumreilly scr
Division 1B: Melvin Gaels 0-10 Mohill 0-11; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-15 Leitrim Gaels 1-11; Carrigallen 2-8 Aughnasheelin 1-14
Division 2A: Kiltubrid 3-7 Drumkeerin 2-17; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 2-5 St Patrick's Dromahair 1-12; Bornacoola 2-9 Allen Gaels 1-14
Division 2B: Cloone 0-8 Fenagh St Caillins 7-19
U19 League Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-15 St Francis 4-12
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League
Group Dearg: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-21 St Dominic’s 0-26; St Dominic’s 0-23 Annaduff 0-13
Group Dubh: Northern Gaels w/o St. Mary's White scr
Group Glas: St Brigids 3-8 Killoe Og 9-16; Mohill 0-19 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-16
Group Ban: St. Joseph's 0-70 Ballymahon 0-4
Group Gorm: Wolfe Tones Óg 0-26 Rinn Gaels 0-25
Group Bui: Allen Gaels 0-5 St Francis 0-27
Dermot Molloy Hurling League: Easkey w/o Carrick scr; Western Gaels 1-9 Cluainin 1-9
The Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS FC
Senior E Semi-Final: Carrigallen VS 1-12 Elphin CC 3-7
Junior C: Mohill CC 2-15 Balla SS 6-16
Junior E: Carrigallen VS 3-16 Drumshanbo VS 2-7
1st Year B FC: Carrick-on-Shannon CS 8-11 St. Louis CS 7-4
