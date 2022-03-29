Search

31 Mar 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Ryan O'Rourke scores a point against Sligo last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

29 Mar 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

TUESDAY MARCH 29

U19 League Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Francis 6.30

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 6.45

Group Ban: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Carrigallen

Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels v St Francis 

Red card woe for Leitrim top scorer Beirne as Sligo prove too strong in Markievicz

SLIGO 2-16 LEITRIM 2-10

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Dubh: St Vincent’s v Drumkeerin 7.00

THURSDAY MARCH 31

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Gorm: Rinn Gaels v Shannon Gaels 6.30 Gortletteragh

Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS First Year B FC: Roscommon CBS v Carrick CS 11.00 Strokestown

FRIDAY APRIL 1

Spring League Division 1B: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels 7.00

Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS First year D FC: Carrigallen VS v Roscommon CS in Elphin 11.00

SATURDAY APRIL 2

Spring League Division 1A: Gortletteragh v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00

SUNDAY APRIL 3

U19 League: All 1.00

A: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Francis v Melvin Gaels

B: St Brigid's v Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels v St. Joseph's; Fenagh St.Caillins v Annaduff; Rinn Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 11.00

Group Dearg: Annaduff v Granard; St Mary’s blue v Glencar Manorhamilton

Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Og

Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Grattan Gaels; St Brigid’s v Mohill

Group Ban: Ballymahon v Fenagh St Caillins; St Vincents v St Joseph’s

Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Clonbroney v Allen Gaels

Sligo prevail against Leitrim as crowd basks in Markievicz Park sunshine - GALLERY

TUESDAY APRIL 5

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: aLL 7.00

Group Dubh: Northern Gaels v Drumkeerin

Group Ban: Carrick Sarsfields v St Joseph’s

WEDNESDAY APRIL 6

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Killoe 7.00 Kilassnet

THURSDAY APRIL 7

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 7.00

Group Dearg: Clonguish Og v Glencar Manorhamilton

Group Glas: Grattan Gaels v St Brigid’s

Group Bui: St Colmcilles v Leitrim Gaels

SATURDAY APRIL 9

Spring League: All games 7:00  

Division 1: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Annaduff v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Carrigallen; Aughnasheelin v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola; Allen Gaels v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Fenagh St Caillins v Aughavas; Ballinalgera v Eslin

SUNDAY APRIL 10

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Longford

WEDNESDAY APRIL 13

Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo or Galway

Can you beat The Chaser in Kinlough?

RESULTS

Allianz NFL Division 4: Sligo 2-16 Leitrim 2-10

Allianz NHL Division 3B Semi-Final: Longford 1-26 Leitrim 2-13

Spring League 

Division 1A: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 6-12 Annaduff 0-7; Aughawillan w/o Drumreilly scr

Division 1B: Melvin Gaels 0-10 Mohill 0-11; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-15 Leitrim Gaels 1-11; Carrigallen 2-8 Aughnasheelin 1-14

Division 2A: Kiltubrid 3-7 Drumkeerin 2-17; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 2-5 St Patrick's Dromahair 1-12; Bornacoola 2-9 Allen Gaels 1-14

Division 2B: Cloone 0-8 Fenagh St Caillins 7-19

U19 League Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-15 St Francis 4-12

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League 

Group Dearg: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-21 St Dominic’s 0-26; St Dominic’s 0-23 Annaduff 0-13

Group Dubh: Northern Gaels w/o St. Mary's White scr

Group Glas: St Brigids 3-8 Killoe Og 9-16; Mohill 0-19 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-16

Group Ban: St. Joseph's 0-70 Ballymahon 0-4

Group Gorm: Wolfe Tones Óg 0-26 Rinn Gaels 0-25

Group Bui: Allen Gaels 0-5 St Francis 0-27

Dermot Molloy Hurling League: Easkey w/o Carrick scr; Western Gaels 1-9 Cluainin 1-9

The Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS FC

Senior E Semi-Final: Carrigallen VS 1-12 Elphin CC 3-7

Junior C: Mohill CC 2-15 Balla SS 6-16

Junior E: Carrigallen VS 3-16 Drumshanbo VS 2-7

1st Year B FC: Carrick-on-Shannon CS 8-11 St. Louis CS 7-4

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media