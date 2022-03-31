Leitrim GAA Gaeltacht Scholarships

Paddy O’Rourke, Cathaoirleach Comhairle Contae Liatroma dong the draw for Gaeltacht grants accompanied by Enda Stenson, Cathaoirleach Coiste Contae Liatroma and Seán McGoldrick.
There was a large number of applicants for the Gaeltacht grants offered by Coiste Contae Liatroma. Leitrim County Board GAA was pleased to receive support from Leitrim County Council for this project. Grants of €200 will be awarded to the twelve winners below on return from their chosen Gaeltacht course.
Is deas a fheiceáil go bhfuil an méid sin daoine óga ag dul go dtí an Ghaeltacht chun a gcuid Ghaeilge a fheabhsú. Buíochas do na buachaillí agus na cailíní go léir a chuir isteach ar na scoláireachtaí agus comhghairdeas do na buaiteoirí.
Seo iad na buaiteoirí: Ava Keaveney, Drumkeerin; Sorcha Lowe, Drumkeerin; Naoise Quinn, Glenfarne; Cillian McMorrow, Dromahair; Alfie Regan, Tullaghan; Sinéad Brady Manorhamilton; Sarena Fallon, Kilclare; Ellie Keegan, Dromahair; Ruby Mai Keane, Kilclare; Josh McWeeney, Leitrim Village; Tomás Mac Eoin, Drumshanbo; Patrick Keane, Kilclare
COLÁISTE NA BHFIANN
Thanks to Coláiste na bhFiann who have given eight part-scholarships also.
Buíochas do Choláiste na bhFiann a thug páirt-scoláireachtaí dúinn freisin. Seo iad na buaiteoirí: Mya Gormley, Ballinamore; Molly Cullen, Glenfarne; Brian Nolan, Drumshanbo; Zoe McNamee, Leitrim Village; Aoife Gillard, Drumshanbo; Ella Guckian, Drumshanbo; Ruairí O’ Rourke, Fenaghbeg; Saoirse Davis
