Search

31 Mar 2022

Twitter storm erupts over complaints over toilets at Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Famed Carrick-on-Shannon hosted Mayo's home game against Kildare last Sunday with Mac Hale Park ruled out of action due to pitch works

Twitter storm erupts over complaints over toilets at Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

An aerial view of Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Picture: Mark Kelly

Reporter:

John Connolly

30 Mar 2022 5:35 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

A row broke out on twitter in the aftermath of last Sunday's Allianz NFL Division 1 clash between Mayo and Kildare in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada after a Mayo fan criticised the condition of some of the toilets in the famed Carrick-on-Shannon venue.

With Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada hosting the game due to the fact that Mac Hale Park in Castlebar was closed due to pitch resurfacing works, Mayo fan Noel Campbell posted a photo of the toilets in a section of the ground, commenting "Absolutely disgusting. 'Toilets' in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, the home of @LeitrimGAA. No taps, no toilet, no time for basic hygiene."

His comment garnered some support on the day with one commenting "That's like something from a horror movie" while another Mayo fan Declan Prendergast commented "I used one beside the shop without a roof. Utterly disgusting like something from 1950."

That drew a wry comment from another Mayo supporter Fiona Regan who said 

A few Kildare supporters, however, had a different take with one commenting "Make St Conleths look like a palace!!" and another tweeted "Nearly as good as Newbridge!"

There was defence of the facilities from the Mayo side of things with L. NíHéineacháin tweeting "That's the old part of Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada. The mens toilets in the new section have taps, hand sanitizers & they were very clean as my Dad said. Also the ladies toilets were spotless! A1 hospitality from @LeitrimGAA today."

She later added "The mens toilets in the new section have taps, hand sanitizers & they were also very clean as my Dad said. Ladies toilets were spotless to! Very harsh towards @LeitrimGAA" and "I'm only speaking on my experience of the toilets in the new section. Kildare & Mayo supporters around us in the stand had nothing but praise for the @LeitrimGAA crew."

One response was a bit more measured with Aidan Casey tweeting "All these basics cost money that the poor old GAA don't have. I don't think it's just a Leitrim issue. Most county grounds hygiene facilities are below average."

A Kildare fan account tweeted: "The toilets in the stand may have been lovely but there were huge crowds in the side terrace and these facilities are disgraceful. Look at the centre of excellence on the drive in.. they could have taken a grand or two from there. Cat."

However, the original comments did provoke a backlash from some Leitrim fans with Drumkeerin's Kevin Forde replying "You’d have lots of place to wash them in McHale park today anyway the home of mayo GAA. they are the old toilets. In Leitrim we do have toilets and taps as well would you believe."

Carrick-on-Shannon's Shane Kelly was also less than impressed with the original comments, replying "Were you ever in park Sean before ? Did you know there was toilets in new stand? And yes I agree they should be closed down , and your welcome Mayo for being helped out."

Mayo could return to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in early May if they overcome Galway in their Connacht Senior Championship First Round clash.

Leitrim set to appeal red card for scoring ace Keith Beirne

Green & Gold top scorer in danger of missing London clash if possible appeal against red card from Sligo match is unsuccessful

Sligo prevail against Leitrim as crowd basks in Markievicz Park sunshine - GALLERY

Red card woe for Leitrim top scorer Beirne as Sligo prove too strong in Markievicz

SLIGO 2-16 LEITRIM 2-10

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media