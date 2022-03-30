Twitter storm erupts over complaints over toilets at Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

A row broke out on twitter in the aftermath of last Sunday's Allianz NFL Division 1 clash between Mayo and Kildare in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada after a Mayo fan criticised the condition of some of the toilets in the famed Carrick-on-Shannon venue.

With Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada hosting the game due to the fact that Mac Hale Park in Castlebar was closed due to pitch resurfacing works, Mayo fan Noel Campbell posted a photo of the toilets in a section of the ground, commenting "Absolutely disgusting. 'Toilets' in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, the home of @LeitrimGAA. No taps, no toilet, no time for basic hygiene."

His comment garnered some support on the day with one commenting "That's like something from a horror movie" while another Mayo fan Declan Prendergast commented "I used one beside the shop without a roof. Utterly disgusting like something from 1950."

That drew a wry comment from another Mayo supporter Fiona Regan who said

A few Kildare supporters, however, had a different take with one commenting "Make St Conleths look like a palace!!" and another tweeted "Nearly as good as Newbridge!"

There was defence of the facilities from the Mayo side of things with L. NíHéineacháin tweeting "That's the old part of Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada. The mens toilets in the new section have taps, hand sanitizers & they were very clean as my Dad said. Also the ladies toilets were spotless! A1 hospitality from @LeitrimGAA today."

She later added "The mens toilets in the new section have taps, hand sanitizers & they were also very clean as my Dad said. Ladies toilets were spotless to! Very harsh towards @LeitrimGAA" and "I'm only speaking on my experience of the toilets in the new section. Kildare & Mayo supporters around us in the stand had nothing but praise for the @LeitrimGAA crew."

One response was a bit more measured with Aidan Casey tweeting "All these basics cost money that the poor old GAA don't have. I don't think it's just a Leitrim issue. Most county grounds hygiene facilities are below average."

A Kildare fan account tweeted: "The toilets in the stand may have been lovely but there were huge crowds in the side terrace and these facilities are disgraceful. Look at the centre of excellence on the drive in.. they could have taken a grand or two from there. Cat."

However, the original comments did provoke a backlash from some Leitrim fans with Drumkeerin's Kevin Forde replying "You’d have lots of place to wash them in McHale park today anyway the home of mayo GAA. they are the old toilets. In Leitrim we do have toilets and taps as well would you believe."

Carrick-on-Shannon's Shane Kelly was also less than impressed with the original comments, replying "Were you ever in park Sean before ? Did you know there was toilets in new stand? And yes I agree they should be closed down , and your welcome Mayo for being helped out."

Mayo could return to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in early May if they overcome Galway in their Connacht Senior Championship First Round clash.