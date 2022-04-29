Search

29 Apr 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (April 30 & May 1)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

29 Apr 2022 10:41 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

It is the third weekend of GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship action and there are plenty of fixtures live on television!

Saturday's TV schedule starts with the Ulster Senior Football Championship meeting between Monaghan and Down before Wexford and Dublin go head to head in the Leinster Senior Football Championship on Saturday evening.

Sunday will kick off with the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash of Galway and Kilkenny on RTE 2 before Tyrone take on Derry on the same channel. The Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixture between Cork and Clare is also available to watch on GAA GO.

See the full GAA TV schedule below:

Saturday April 30

Ulster SFC

Monaghan v Down, Clones, 4.30pm -  Sky Sports Arena

Leinster SFC

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm - Sky Sports Arena

Sunday May 1

Leinster SHC

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 2pm - RTE 2

Munster SHC

Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm - GAA GO

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Derry, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 4pm - RTE 2

