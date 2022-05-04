Search

05 May 2022

UPDATED: Hurlers clash with Lancashire moved to O'Tooles GAA Club as Lory Meagher Cup Final places up for grabs

Supporters reminded to purchase tickets in advance for crucial clash next Sunday

Reporter:

John Connolly

04 May 2022 9:21 PM

Salthill may be the focus of attention for most Leitrim GAA fans next Sunday but for the die-hard Green & Gold hurling community, the famed O'Tooles GAA Club in Dublin is the destination when Olcan Conway's troops take on Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup.

With two rounds left in the competition, Leitrim take on Lancashire next Sunday May 8, at 12.30 in O'Tooles GAA club, just off the Malahide road in north Dublin, knowing that a victory would go a long way to securing a place in the Lory Meagher Cup Final for a third time.

Leitrim's lack of energy perplexes manager Conway

The had been originally fixed for further in the Malahide Road in Parnells GAA club but on Wednesday evening, the game was moved out to the Ayrfield Road pitch.

Table toppers Monaghan take on Longford on Saturday in Inniskeen while Louth host Cavan. Wins for Monaghan and Leitrim would leave them in pole position to contest the final on the weekend of May 21-22, but Louth, who face Leitrim in their final game, could also get themselves back into contention with a win against the Breffni blues on Saturday.

Supporters are reminded that if they are wish to attend the game, all tickets must be bought online in advance as there will be no ticket sales on the day. Tickets, costing €10, are available through Ticketsmaster.com HERE.

Olcan Conway's side lie second in the table behind Monaghan, level with Longford on four points. However, they have the head to head advantage and also have a superior scoring difference. Louth, who lost by a point to Longford and also to Monaghan, have a superior scoring difference of plus 12 to Leitrim's plus 11.

Leitrim hurlers suffer first loss in top of the table clash with Monaghan

LEITRIM 1-16 MONAGHAN 2-18

