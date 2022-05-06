Search

07 May 2022

BREAKING: Padraic Joyce makes one change as Galway name team for Leitrim Semi-Final

Reporter:

John Connolly

06 May 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Padraic Joyce has made one change to his Galway team for next Sunday's Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Leitrim with Cillian McDaid coming into the starting line-up for the game in Pearse Stadium.

McDaid is named to start in midfield with Matthew Tierney moving to centre-forward as Niall Daly moves to the bench as the Tribesmen look to book their place in the Connacht Final against Roscommon.

Two changes as Andy Moran names Leitrim team to face Galway in Connacht SFC Semi-Final

No place for Keith Beirne in starting 15 as keeper Darren Maxwell & Darragh Rooney not named in 26 man squad

Galway's full-forward is a star studded affair with Rob Finnerty, Damian Comer and Shane Walsh leading the Tribesmen's attack. The team is captained by Sean Kelly at full-back.

Andy's road warriors eager for Salthill test

Leitrim face Galway next Sunday in Pearse Stadium in Salthill and manager Andy Moran is relishing the challenge of taking on the Tribesmen in Salthill as he tells John Connolly ahead of the game

Leitrim fans celebrate as Green & Gold grab last gasp draw against Roscommon - GALLERY

Local News

