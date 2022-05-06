BREAKING: Padraic Joyce makes one change as Galway name team for Leitrim Semi-Final

Padraic Joyce has made one change to his Galway team for next Sunday's Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Leitrim with Cillian McDaid coming into the starting line-up for the game in Pearse Stadium.
McDaid is named to start in midfield with Matthew Tierney moving to centre-forward as Niall Daly moves to the bench as the Tribesmen look to book their place in the Connacht Final against Roscommon.
Galway's full-forward is a star studded affair with Rob Finnerty, Damian Comer and Shane Walsh leading the Tribesmen's attack. The team is captained by Sean Kelly at full-back.
