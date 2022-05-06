Search

06 May 2022

Two changes as Andy Moran names Leitrim team to face Galway in Connacht SFC Semi-Final

No place for Keith Beirne in starting 15 as keeper Darren Maxwell & Darragh Rooney not named in 26 man squad

Reporter:

John Connolly

06 May 2022 5:17 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Andy Moran has named his Leitrim team to face Galway on Sunday in Pearse Stadium in Galway with Leitrim Gaels' Brendan Flynn and Fenagh St Caillin's Riordan O'Rourke named in the starting 15 for the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final.

The experienced Flynn replaces Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins' Darren Maxwell and O'Rourke, who had been named to start against London but was replaced before the throw-in by Conor Dolan, is named to start ahead of Darragh Rooney with both Maxwell and Rooney not among the 26 strong match day squad.

Clinical Leitrim too strong for Sligo

LEITRIM 2-19 SLIGO 0-14

Included in the subs is Leitrim's top scorer Keith Beirne who missed out on the London game due to suspension while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins duo Dean McGovern and Tom Prior return to the match day squad.

Three clubs have three players each on the starting 15 - captain David Bruen is joined by Leitrim Gaels clubmates Brendan Flynn and Donal Casey while Glencar Manorhamilton's James Rooney, Paddy Maguire and Conor Dolan are joined by Fenagh St Caillins' Donal Wrynn, Ryan and Riordan O'Rourke.

Aughawillan (Mark Plunkett & Pearce Dolan) and Mohill (Shane Quinn & Domhnaill Flynn) have two players each starting while County champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins are represented by Shane Moran with St Mary's Kiltoghert's Mark Diffley also making the starting line-up.

The Leitrim team in full is as follows:

  1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)
  2. Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  3. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels)
  4. Paddy Maguire (Glencar Manorhamilton) J
  5. James Rooney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  6. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
  7. David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels) (Captain)
  8. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins)
  9. Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)
  10. Conor Dolan (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  11. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)
  12.  Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)
  13. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)
  14. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  15. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)
  16. Nevin O'Donnell (Shannon Gaels Blacklion)
  17. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)
  18. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)
  19. Emlyn Mulligan (St Mary’s Sligo)
  20. Conor Farrell (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  21. Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  22. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  23. Keith Beirne (Mohill)
  24. Ciaran Cullen (Aughnasheelin)
  25. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)
  26. Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

UPDATED: Hurlers clash with Lancashire moved to O'Tooles GAA Club as Lory Meagher Cup Final places up for grabs

Supporters reminded to purchase tickets in advance for crucial clash next Sunday

