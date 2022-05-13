GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 14 & May 15)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on the television.
Saturday's TV schedule starts with the meeting of Kildare and Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 Football Final before Dublin host Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday evening.
Sunday will kick off with Waterford and Cork in Munster Senior Hurling Championship before Clare take on All-Ireland champions Limerick shortly after. At the same time, Derry and Monaghan go head to head in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
Saturday, May 14
U20 Football Final
Kildare v Tyrone, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 5pm - TG4
Leinster SHC
Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 7pm - Sky Sports Arena
Sunday, May 15
Munster SHC
Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm - RTE 2
Munster SHC
Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 4pm - RTE 2
Ulster SFC
Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 4pm - BBC NI Two
