Tickets on sale for Leitrim's Connacht Minor B Final clash with Roscommon on Friday in Hyde Park

Paul Honeyman scores a goal against Roscommon in the Connacht MFC Picture: Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Minors will be after silverware on Friday in Dr Hyde Park when they take on Roscommon in the Connacht Minor B Final (7pm throw-in).
Leitrim go into the game in high spirits on the back of a famous victory over Galway, having drawn with Roscommon in the group stages. In that game, Roscommon led by five points going into injury time but a goal from Paul Honeyman ensured a famous draw for the Green & Gold.
Tickets are on sale via the Connacht GAA website HERE at universe.com and cost €10 per person.
Connacht GAA Under 17 Championship Shield Final@LeitrimGAA v @RoscommonGAA— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) May 30, 2022
Friday 3rd June in Hyde Park at 7pm
Get YourTickets Here https://t.co/sBbVNgmqIO pic.twitter.com/bTBDo392Wh
Access to the game is all ticket with tickets on sale online.
@ElectricIreland Connacht Minor Football Shield Final@RoscommonGAA v @LeitrimGAA— Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) May 31, 2022
Dr Hyde Park
3rd June
⏰ 7pm#ConnachtGAA
This is an all ticket game, tickets can only be purchased through the below link!https://t.co/9F4Gk2PVEL
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.