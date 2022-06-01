Search

01 Jun 2022

Tickets on sale for Leitrim's Connacht Minor B Final clash with Roscommon on Friday in Hyde Park

Tickets on sale for Leitrim's Connacht Minor B Final clash with Roscommon on Friday in Hyde Park

Paul Honeyman scores a goal against Roscommon in the Connacht MFC Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

01 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Minors will be after silverware on Friday in Dr Hyde Park when they take on Roscommon in the Connacht Minor B Final (7pm throw-in).

Leitrim go into the game in high spirits on the back of a famous victory over Galway, having drawn with Roscommon in the group stages. In that game, Roscommon led by five points going into injury time but a goal from Paul Honeyman ensured a famous draw for the Green & Gold.

Dilemma for fans as Leitrim mens and ladies games clash after Tailteann Cup fixed for Sunday

Tickets are on sale via the Connacht GAA website HERE at universe.com and cost €10 per person.

Access to the game is all ticket with tickets on sale online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media