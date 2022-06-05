Search

05 Jun 2022

PICTURE SPECIAL - Tailteann Cup penalty shootout drama in pics as Sligo pip Leitrim in dramatic finale

Leitrim Sport

05 Jun 2022 8:47 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

 

There have been few games with as dramatic an ending as Sunday's Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada with Leitrim denied victory against Sligo in the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Sligo keeper Aidan Devaney was the hero for the Yeatsmen as he saved kicks from Ryan O'Rourke and Emlyn Mulligan with Keith Beirne, Darragh Rooney and Shane Quinn on target for Leitrim. For Sligo, Nathan Rooney, son of Leitrim legend Aidan Rooney, converted the first kick and was followed by Alan Reilly, Donal Conlon and Brian Egan in converting their placed balls.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was in the right place to capture the drama of the ten penalty kicks and two saves that decided an epic contest that ended all square at Leitrim 2-16 to Sligo's 1-19 after extra-time. Check out Willie's pictures of the drama!

