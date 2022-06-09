Search

09 Jun 2022

Tailteann Cup penalty shootout could have gone either way says Leitrim keeper Brendan Flynn

Tailteann Cup penalty shootout could have gone either way says Leitrim keeper Brendan Flynn

Leitrim keeper Brendan Flynn has his picture taken with two young fans Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

I’m not sure if a Leitrim player has been the focus of so much concentrated attention since the day Aidan Rooney converted a famous match winning free against Galway back in 1993 but last Sunday, there was no doubting that Brendan Flynn was at the centre of a drama so intense it defies description!

Speaking to the Observer, the Leitrim keeper gave a little flavour of what the atmosphere was like with hundreds of fans thronged behind him during the dramatic penalty shootout that decided the Tailteann Cup Quarter Final.

PICTURE SPECIAL - Tailteann Cup penalty shootout drama in pics as Sligo pip Leitrim in dramatic finale

“It is unusual - you could hear the young ones shouting behind me, half Leitrim, half Sligo, its definitely wasn’t all Leitrim behind there. In fairness, it is nice to be involved in something like that but unfortunately, it is not nice to be involved in when you lose.”

Recalling the penalty shootout, Brendan felt it was something of a lottery: “Once it went to penalties, it could have gone any way and unfortunately, Sligo are going to Croker and we’re not so fair play to them. It is an awful pity we did lose, we were unlucky and that’s the year finished.

“The penalty I got a hand to, it still went under me so there is a bit of bad luck there. The three other ones I went the wrong way. They seemed a bit more used to it.

Looking back on the contest, Brendan commended his teammates’  spirit: “Definitely a strange auld game, I think Sligo had the game won two or three times during normal time. Then in extra time we had it won at one stage and we were probably lucky enough to get the draw at the end.”

Wild excitement and drama as Leitrim pipped in Tailteann Cup - GALLERY PART ONE

The Leitrim Gaels clubman had  strong feelings over the decision to wipe off Shane Moran’s goal at the start of extra-time: “I don’t know if it was a square ball, the umpires ruled that it was, I would love to see if it was right because it is a very big call to make. 

“If they’re unsure, they shouldn’t even be touching it. If it was a square ball, fair play to them, great call by them but if we got that, it was a big turning point I think. Sligo scored two points after that, we had to scrape two back - just little fine margins, especially in games where it is one or two points, you need the rub of the green.”

Despite all that, Brendan is a big fan of the Tailteann Cup: “100% - the last few years we’ve gone out on thrashings, losing by 20 plus points and all that. Even getting the win over Antrim, Antrim came third in Division 3, we were fourth in Division 4 and by right we upset them. 

Sligo win penalty shootout after epic Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final but Leitrim fans rage over disallowed goal

LEITRIM 2-16 SLIGO 1-19 AET (SLIGO WIN 4-2 ON PENALTIES)

“There is no difference between us and a side like Antrim, no difference between us and a side like Sligo, no difference between Sligo and Cavan and these are the games you need. It is a positive, it is just a pity that we’re not going to Croke Park so fair play to Sligo, it was a great game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media