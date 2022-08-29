Leitrim GAA request additional funding to meet costs of New York and England League trips in 2023

Leitrim GAA have launched an appeal to both the Connacht GAA Council and Croke Park’s Central Council for increased funding to meet the costs of the county’s teams travelling to New York and England for championship and allianz league matches in 2023.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan revealed that the Board had conducted a review of its accounts across the year to date and as a result, have expressed their concern of the burden that will be placed upon the county’s finances in 2023.

“Given that we likely face trips beyond this shore in 2023 with both our county football and hurling teams in both league and championship and in the safe knowledge of the hugely increased travel costs,” Mr Bohan writes, “We have corresponded with both Connacht Council and Central Council to express our concern about the burden this obligation will inevitably place on our finances in 2023 and we have requested very serious consideration towards the provision of increased funding for these trips.”

Mr Bohan also informed the clubs of the county that for those planning to travel across the Atlantic of the highly anticipated clash with New York, no dates have yet been fixed for the game.

Next year, Leitrim will face a trip to New York for the opening game of the Connacht Senior Football Championship while the footballers will also travel to Emerald McGovern Park in Ruislip for the Allianz Division 4 campaign while the hurlers could face trips to both Lancashire and Warwickshire in Division 3B of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Observer understands that with costs escalating at record levels, the cost of travelling to Gaelic Park for next year’s Connacht Senior Football Championship could put an enormous strain on the board’s resources despite the receipt of a grant of €50,000 from the Connacht Council towards travel costs.

It is estimated that a travelling party of up to 50 players, management and officials could set the Board considerably in excess of the grant money received, placing a huge burden on the finances of the Board.

The statement in full from Leitrim GAA, signed by Secretary Declan Bohan, is as follows: “I wish to inform you as Club Secretary that we have been fielding numerous enquiries over the summer as regards a date for our Connacht Championship match with New York in 2023.

“It is important to note that no definite date has yet been fixed for this encounter and as soon as a date has been scheduled we will let you know.

“On a separate but somewhat related issue, I wish to inform you that Leitrim GAA Management Committee has conducted a review of its accounts across the year to date which is a prudent exercise and normal procedure.

“Given that we likely face trips beyond this shore in 2023 with both our county football and hurling teams in both league and championship and in the safe knowledge of the hugely increased travel costs, we have corresponded with both Connacht Council and Central Council to express our concern about the burden this obligation will inevitably place on our finances in 2023 and we have requested very serious consideration towards the provision of increased funding for these trips.”