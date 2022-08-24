Search

24 Aug 2022

Solan misses out on Mayo job

Leitrim Assistant manager loses out to former RTE pundit and Roscommon manager Kevin McStay

Mike Solan chats with Andy Moran on the sideline durign Leitrim's Tailteann Cup clash with Sligo Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

24 Aug 2022 1:32 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Assistant manager Mike Solan will not be the new boss of the Mayo Senior footballers after it was announced on Monday evening that RTE pundit and former Roscommon manager Kevin McStay had been appointed to succeed James Horan on a four year term.

Solan has made a big impact with Leitrim as part of Andy Moran's management team but despite his record as a former All-Ireland U21 winning manager in 2016, Mayo GAA County Board opted for McStay who will have former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford and vaunted coach Donie Buckley in his backroom team along with  Liam McHale and ex-Belmullet manager Damien Mulligan.

While Leitrim fans may breathe a sign of relief at the news, there is plenty of speculation that Solan could be in demand for some of the inter-county positions yet to be filled.

With vacancies in Roscommon and Longford as well as Donegal and Monaghan, there may be no shortage of suitors for the Ballaghaderreen clubman who assembled a strong backroom team for his run at the Mayo job that included current Mohill manager and former Sligo All Star Eamonn O'Hara as well as  former All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke from Armagh.

Reports suggest that former Offaly, Sligo and Westmeath manager Pat Flanagan is the front runner for the Roscommon job having led Padraig Pearses to a Connacht Club title last year but Solan's record would make him an attractive candidate.

