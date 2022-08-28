Search

28 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Mohill face Aughawillan in pick of final round Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC ties as unbeaten Fenagh St Caillins and Leitrim Gaels meet

Aidan Flynn of Leitrim Gaels handpasses the ball under pressure from Gortletteragh's David Mulvey Picture: Willie Donnellan

John Connolly

28 Aug 2022 4:50 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Mohill will have to beat Aughawillan in a winner-takes-all battle in the final round of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship after the draws were made on Sunday afternoon.

With Aughawillan on four points and Mohill on two, last year's Senior finalists need a win to book their place in the quarter-finals while a point would be good enough to ensure Aughawillan a spot in the top six with the final round of group games due to take place on the weekend of September 10 & 11.

A draw might also enough for Mohill who currently lie in the sixth and final spot on scoring difference ahead of Glencar Manorhamilton and Gortletteragh. Glencar Manorhamilton will host champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Boggaun while Gortletteragh host St Mary's Kiltoghert in their final game.

However, both Ballinamore and St Mary's will be eager to ensure they don't get dragged into a battle to avoid the relegation places although the scoring difference of the two town teams looks good enough to see them through even if they were to lose.

The other big game is the battle for the two automatic places in the semi-finals with unbeaten duo Fenagh St Caillins and Leitrim Gaels set to meet in a blockbuster game. Depending on scoring difference and how many teams manage to reach six points, the loser here could miss out on an automatic semi-final place.

Understrength Ballinamore show their champions credentials by snatching late victory over Mohill

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 0-14 MOHILL 1-10

In the draw for the third round of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate championship, unbeaten Aughnasheelin will travel to take on Drumreilly next weekend while Annaduff, also unbeaten, are on the road to Allen Gaels.

Two winless teams meet in Mohill when Aughavas will be the visitors while a victory in the remaining two games will go a long way to securing a place in the quarter-finals as all the remaining four teams have one win under their belts. Bornacoola will host Ballinaglera while Drumkeerin travel to Drumkeerin in two finely balanced encounters.

Big wins for Leitrim Gaels, St Mary's and Aughawillan as Kiltubrid stun neighbours Allen Gaels with late, late winner

The full draw is as follows:

CONNACHT GOLD LEITRIM SFC ROUND 4

  • Glencar/Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
  • Gortletteragh v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  • Fenagh St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels
  • Mohill v Aughawillan
  • Melvin Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

SMITH MONUMENTALS LEITRIM IFC ROUND 3

  • Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin
  • Mohill v Aughavas
  • Bornacoola v Ballinaglera
  • Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
  • Allen Gaels v Annaduff

Leitrim CCC will issue dates and times of the above IFC games which will take place next weekend.

